DAV Public School, Chandrasekharpur's three-day Community Service Camp

Like previous years, this year the civil defence department of DAV Public School, Chandrasekharpur, Bhubaneswar, organised a three-day Community Service Camp at GMR Varalaxmi DAV Public School, Dhenkanal. More than 300 students of Classes VIII and IX joined the camp, which was flagged off by Principal Dr Sujata Sahu.

Dr Sahu advised the participants to focus on community development and contribute positively for the upliftment of the downtrodden.

During the stay, the students visited the GMR Thermal Plant, participated in a fire safety and disaster management demonstration, cleanliness drive at the nearby temple premises and distributed essential commodities under the joy of giving programme.

They also showcased their artistic excellence in the cultural programme during the campfire shows.

GMR Chairman Manoj Mishra, senior officials Sushil Choudhary, Amitendu Dwivedi, P Raghunatham, Dillil Kar, Dillip Sethy, Principal of the GMR DAV School Ahalya Bai Sahoo graced at the closing ceremony and lauded the societal concerns of the students.

Academic Supervisor Bharati Pradhan, Chinmayee Mohapatra, Camp Commandant Dr SD Singh, Anand Ch Das, and Pradip Kumar Panda, among others, coordinated the activities smoothly.

Here are a few glimpses from the camp: