IISc Bangalore announces GATE COAP 2025 schedule for MTech admissions

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore has shared the schedule for the Common Offer Acceptance Portal (COAP) 2025. Candidates can apply through the official website, iitk.ac.in, as soon as the application link gets activated.



COAP 2025 helps candidates secure admission to Master of Technology (MTech) programmes and job offers from Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) using their Graduate Aptitude Test (GATE) 2025 scores.



Top institutes like IISc Bangalore, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Madras, IIT Kanpur, IIT Roorkee, and others are part of this process.



Here’s who can apply

- Candidates with a valid GATE score from 2025 or the past two years.

- Candidates must apply separately to each participating institute or organisation.



Admission process for COAP 2025

The COAP 2025 admission process happens in multiple rounds. Candidates can pick from these options:

- Accept and freeze: Confirm the offer and exit the process.

- Retain and wait: Keep the offer and wait for better ones (allowed twice for the same offer between rounds one to four).

- Reject and wait: Say no to the offer and wait for other options.



In Round 5, only Accept and Freeze or Reject are available (no Retain and Wait).



Rounds 6-10 are independent, with options similar to earlier rounds.



GATE COAP 2025: Key dates

Here are the important dates for COAP 2025:



Regular rounds (1-5)

- Round 1: May 13 (10.00 am) – May 15 (9.00 am) – Accept & Freeze, Retain & Wait, Reject & Wait

- Round 2: May 20 (10.00 am) – May 22 (9.00 am) – Accept & Freeze, Retain & Wait, Reject & Wait

- Round 3: May 27 (10.00 am) – May 29 (9.00 am) – Accept & Freeze, Retain & Wait (limited), Reject & Wait

- Round 4: June 2 (10.00 am) – June 4 (9.00 am) – Accept & Freeze, Retain & Wait (limited), Reject & Wait

- Round 5: June 8 (10.00 am) – June 10 (9.00 am) – Accept & Freeze, Reject only



Additional rounds (6-10)

- Round 6: June 15 (10.00 am) – June 17 (9.00 am) – Accept & Freeze, Reject

- Round 7: June 21 (10.00 am) – June 23 (9.00 am) – Accept & Freeze, Reject

- Round 8: June 27 (10.00 am) – June 29 (9.00 am) – Accept & Freeze, Reject

- Round 9: July 3 (10.00 am) – July 5 (9.00 am) – Accept & Freeze, Reject

- Round 10: July 9 (10.00 am) – July 11 (9.00 am) – Accept & Freeze, Reject



Candidates should keep checking the official websites for updates and more details.