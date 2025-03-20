Jamia Millia Islamia imposes steep fee hikes for 2025-26 | Here's what numbers say

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) in New Delhi has rolled out a notice of fee hike for the 2025-26 academic year, with increments ranging from 16 to 41 per cent across various courses, according to a Hindustan Times report today, Thursday, March 20.



The Department of Persian faces the highest surge at 41.41 per cent, with annual fees rising from Rs 6,700 to Rs 9,475.



The Department of Arabic follows with a 37.15 per cent increase, elevating fees from Rs 7,200 to Rs 9,875. Foreign language programmes, such as Bachelor of Arts (BA) in Turkish, also see a similar 37.15 per cent hike.



Impact on other programmes

- Social sciences courses, including Master of Arts (MA) and BA in Political Science, four-year BA, and Bachelor of Commerce (BCom), now cost Rs 9,875 annually, up 32.99 per cent from Rs 7,425.



- Science programmes like Bachelor in Science (BSc), Geography, Mathematics, and Physics have increased the fee by 34.29 per cent, with fees jumping from Rs 7,800 to Rs 10,475 per year.



Professional law courses affected

Professional courses were not spared the hike either.



- Bachelor in Technology (BTech) fees rose 19.04 per cent from Rs 16,150 to Rs 19,225 annually, and



- Master in Technology (MTech) programmes increased by 16.48 per cent to Rs 21,375 per year.



- Law programmes, including LLM and BA LLB, see a 19 per cent hike, with fees now at Rs 17,850, up from Rs 15,000.



New courses introduced

Amid the fee hikes, JMI has introduced 14 new courses and further expanded its use of Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores for admissions.



This year, 25 programmes, including nine undergraduate, five postgraduate, eight diploma, and three advanced diploma courses, will admit students based on CUET merit, an increase from 20 programmes last year.



The fee hikes, however, may place additional financial pressure on students already being challenged by rising educational costs.