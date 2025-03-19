How SIMATS Saveetha secured 26th position in QS World University Rankings by Subject

Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences (SIMATS) has achieved a historic milestone by securing the 26th rank globally in the QS World University Rankings by Subject (Dentistry).

This outstanding achievement places SIMATS among the top four institutions in India to feature in the global top 30 across any subject field, reaffirming its reputation as a global leader in dental education and research.

The QS World University Rankings by Subject are one of the most prestigious indicators of academic excellence, evaluating thousands of universities worldwide based on their academic reputation, research impact, employer perception, and faculty quality.

One of only four Indian institutions in the Global Top 30

In 2025, only four institutions from India secured a spot in the top 30 of their respective disciplines, highlighting the country’s growing impact on global higher education: Indian School of Mines, Dhanbad – Ranked 20th in Mineral & Mining, IIT Delhi – Ranked 26th in Engineering & Technology, SIMATS Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences – Ranked 26th in Dentistry, IIT Bombay – Ranked 28th in Engineering & Technology.

This recognition is particularly significant for SIMATS, which is the only dental institution from India to make it into the global top 30 the last 4 consecutive years, setting a new benchmark for excellence in dental education, clinical training, and research.

“It is an honor for SIMATS to stand among India’s top-ranked institutions on the global stage. Being the only dental institution from India in the world’s top 30 highlights our relentless pursuit of academic and clinical excellence. This ranking is a result of our commitment to cutting-edge research, world-class education, and superior patient care.”

— Dr NM Veeraiyan, Chancellor, SIMATS

Largest and Busiest Dental School in the World

SIMATS is recognised as the largest dental school in the world, operating with 500+ fully equipped dental operatories and treating over 3,500 patients every Monday. This unparalleled clinical exposure ensures that students receive an experiential learning environment unmatched by most institutions globally, making SIMATS one of the busiest and best hands-on training centers for dentistry worldwide.

A powerhouse of dental research and innovation

Beyond clinical excellence, SIMATS has established itself as a hub for high-impact research, housing state-of-the-art facilities that are rare even in leading global dental institutions.

These include:

- India's first and only Nano-CT – For high-resolution dental imaging and diagnostics,

- India’s first NanoScale Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) – For advanced material analysis in dentistry,

- Atomic Force Microscope (AFM) – For nanoscale testing of biomaterials,

- X-Ray Diffraction (XRD) – For structural analysis of dental materials,

- OnlyRadiotherapy Facility exclusive for dental oncology research and treatment

Having such sophisticated research facilities exclusively within a dental campus is unparalleled in the field of dentistry, further reinforcing SIMATS' global leadership in education, research, and clinical training.

A landmark moment for Indian Higher Education

As one of only four Indian institutions to enter the global top 30, SIMATS' ranking highlights the growing prominence of Indian higher education and research on the world stage. This accomplishment not only strengthens SIMATS' position but also showcases India’s growing influence in specialised fields of education.

“This ranking is not just about numbers; it represents the passion, dedication, and hard work of our faculty, students, and researchers. SIMATS remains committed to pushing the boundaries of dental education and contributing to global healthcare advancements.”

— Dr Deepak Nallaswamy, Pro-Chancellor, SIMATS