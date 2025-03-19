Central Institute of Psychiatry Ranchi opens applications for 2025 PG programmes

The Central Institute of Psychiatry (CIP) in Kanke, Ranchi, Jharkhand, has announced the opening of applications for its postgraduate (PG) courses for the 2025 session.



Eligible candidates are invited to apply for various degree and diploma programs under Ranchi University, set to commence on June 2, 2025.



The selection process will involve an All India Online Entrance Examination via Computer-Based Test (CBT) exam conducted across eight cities: Mumbai, New Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Ranchi.



The online application form is available starting today, Wednesday, March 19, on the CIP website, www.cipranchi.nic.in.



Programmes and other details



The CBT will be held at the candidate’s preferred centre, subject to logistical availability based on their top three choices. Shortlisted applicants will proceed to an interview or practical session at CIP Ranchi.



Candidates should regularly check www.cipranchi.nic.in for updates and instructions.



The final allocation of CBT centres will depend on logistical considerations, and applicants should exercise care in selecting their preferences.



For detailed eligibility criteria and procedural guidelines, the prospectus is available for download on the institute’s website.