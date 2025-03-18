University of Sheffield unveils 2025 Computer Science Excellence Scholarship. DETAILS here

The University of Sheffield in the UK has launched the Computer Science Excellence Scholarship 2025, aimed at attracting top international students to its undergraduate programs.



Valued at up to £2,000 (up to Rs 2,20,000), this merit-based award will support students starting their Computer Science studies in September 2025, and will give weightage to academic excellence in their prior qualifications.



Awards

The scholarship amount varies based on students’ academic performance, benchmarked against A-level standards:

- £1,000: For students achieving AAA, including an A in Mathematics.

- £2,000: For students achieving AAA, including an A in Mathematics.



Students with exceptional results beyond these thresholds are encouraged to contact the Department of Computer Science to verify their eligible scholarship amount.



(Note: Equivalent qualifications to A-level grades are also accepted.)



Eligibility criteria

To qualify for the Excellence Scholarship, applicants must meet the following requirements:



- Attain AAA (or higher), with an A in Mathematics, or an equivalent qualification.

- Select the University of Sheffield as their firm choice via the Universities and Colleges Admissions Service (UCAS) application for 2025 entry.

- Apply for a full-time undergraduate Computer Science programme.

- Be classified as an international student for tuition fee purposes.

- Fulfill the subject prerequisites for their chosen course.



This scholarship targets driven students with a strong mathematical foundation, and a commitment to studying at Sheffield.



Scholarship disbursement and benefits

No separate application is required, eligible students will automatically receive the scholarship as a cash bursary upon enrolling in October 2025.



Beyond the initial award, recipients can earn an additional £1,000 annually by maintaining a 70% average in their previous academic year, offering ongoing financial support throughout their degree.



Other details

For full details, prospective applicants can visit the University of Sheffield Scholarship page or reach out to the Computer Science undergraduate team at ug-compsci@sheffield.ac.uk.