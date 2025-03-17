National Forensic Sciences University to begin admission; applications open tomorrow, March 18

Get ready to embark on a specialised academic journey on various courses, Bachelor of Science (BSc), Master of Science (MSc), Bachelor of Technology (BTech), Master of Technology (MTech), Master of Arts (MA), Bachelor of Arts (BA), Master in Business administration (MBA), and Master of Pharmacy (MPharm), as the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) opens online admissions for a wide array of forensic and other unique programmes starting tomorrow, March 18, 2025.
The last date to apply is May 5, 2025.
With campuses across India, NFSU offers cutting-edge courses designed to shape the future of forensic sciences and other allied fields.
SCHOOL OF FORENSIC SCIENCE
- MSc Forensic Science
Gandhinagar, Delhi, Goa, Tripura, Bhopal, Guwahati, Raipur, Bhubaneswar, Jaipur, Nagpur, Chennai
- MSc Forensic Biotechnology
Gandhinagar
- MSc Multimedia Forensics
Gandhinagar
- MA Mass Communication and Forensic Journalism
Gandhinagar
- BSc - MSc Forensic Science
Gandhinagar, Delhi, Goa, Tripura, Dharwad, Bhopal
- Professional Diploma in Fingerprint Science
Delhi
- Professional Diploma in Forensic Document Examination
Gandhinagar, Delhi
- Professional Diploma in Crime Scene Management
Gandhinagar, Delhi, Goa, Tripura, Bhopal, Guwahati, Manipur, Pune, Dharwad, Raipur, Bhubaneswar, Jaipur, Nagpur, Chennai
- Professional Diploma in Forensic Journalism (Online mode)
Gandhinagar
- Professional Diploma in Forensic Ballistics
Gandhinagar
- Professional Diploma in Canine Forensics
Delhi
SCHOOL OF MEDICO-LEGAL STUDIES
- MSc Toxicology
Gandhinagar
- Professional Diploma in Forensic Archaeology
Gandhinagar
SCHOOL OF CYBER SECURITY AND DIGITAL FORENSICS
- MTech Cyber Security
Gandhinagar
- MTech Artificial Intelligence and Data Science (Specialisation in Cyber Security)
Gandhinagar, Goa
- MSc Cyber Security
Gandhinagar, Goa, Bhopal, Nagpur, Chennai
- MSc Digital Forensics and Information Security
Gandhinagar, Delhi, Goa, Bhopal, Raipur, Jaipur, Bhubaneswar
- BTech - MTech Computer Science and Engineering (Cyber Security)
Gandhinagar, Delhi, Tripura, Dharwad, Guwahati
- Professional Diploma in Semiconductor Security
Gandhinagar
- Professional Diploma in Cyber Crime Investigation
Guwahati, Manipur
SCHOOL OF ENGINEERING AND TECHNOLOGY
- MSc Nanotechnology (Specialisation in Forensic Nanotechnology)
Gandhinagar
- MSc Food Technology (Specialisation in Forensic Food Analysis)
Gandhinagar
- MTech Civil Engineering (Specialisation in Forensic Structural Engineering)
Gandhinagar
SCHOOL OF POLICE SCIENCE AND SECURITY STUDIES
- MSc Homeland Security
Gandhinagar
- MA Police and Security Studies
Gandhinagar
- Professional Diploma in Security Studies
Gandhinagar
SCHOOL OF BEHAVIOURAL FORENSICS
- MPhil Clinical Psychology (RCI approved)
Gandhinagar, Delhi
- MSc in Neuropsychology
Gandhinagar
- MSc in Clinical Psychology
Gandhinagar, Delhi
- MSc Forensic Psychology
Gandhinagar
- MA Criminology
Gandhinagar, Delhi
- BSc Criminology and Forensic Science
Gandhinagar, Delhi
- Professional Diploma in Cyber Psychology
Gandhinagar
- Professional Diploma in Investigative Psychology
Gandhinagar
SCHOOL OF MANAGEMENT STUDIES
- MBA Forensic Accounting and Fraud Investigation
Gandhinagar
- MBA Cyber Security Management
Gandhinagar
- MBA Hospital and Healthcare Management
Gandhinagar
- MBA Business Analytics and Intelligence
Gandhinagar
- BBA - MBA (With specialisation in Forensic Accounting and Fraud Investigation/Financial Management/Business Analytics and Intelligence/Hospital and Healthcare Management)
Gandhinagar, Delhi
SCHOOL OF LAW, FORENSIC JUSTICE AND POLICY STUDIES
- LLM (Cyber Law and Cyber Crime Investigation)
Gandhinagar, Bhubaneswar
- LLM (Criminal Law and Criminal Justice Administration)
Gandhinagar, Delhi
- BSc; LLB (Honours)
Gandhinagar
- LLB (Honours)
Gandhinagar
- BBA; LLB (Honours)
Delhi
- Professional Diploma in Cyber Law
Gandhinagar
SCHOOL OF PHARMACY
- MPharm Forensic Pharmacy
Gandhinagar
- MPharm Pharmaceutical Quality Assurance (PCI approved)
Gandhinagar
- MSc Chemistry (Specialisation in Analytical Chemistry)
Gandhinagar
- MSc Environmental Science (Specialisation in Environmental Forensics)
Gandhinagar
- MSc Pharmaceutical Chemistry
Gandhinagar
- Professional Diploma in Industrial and Fire Safety, Hygiene & Environmental Management
Gandhinagar
For eligibility criteria and other information, visit www.nfsu.ac.in/admission.