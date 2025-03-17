National Forensic Sciences University to begin admission; applications open tomorrow, March 18

Get ready to embark on a specialised academic journey on various courses, Bachelor of Science (BSc), Master of Science (MSc), Bachelor of Technology (BTech), Master of Technology (MTech), Master of Arts (MA), Bachelor of Arts (BA), Master in Business administration (MBA), and Master of Pharmacy (MPharm), as the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) opens online admissions for a wide array of forensic and other unique programmes starting tomorrow, March 18, 2025.



The last date to apply is May 5, 2025.





With campuses across India, NFSU offers cutting-edge courses designed to shape the future of forensic sciences and other allied fields.



SCHOOL OF FORENSIC SCIENCE



- MSc Forensic Science

Gandhinagar, Delhi, Goa, Tripura, Bhopal, Guwahati, Raipur, Bhubaneswar, Jaipur, Nagpur, Chennai



- MSc Forensic Biotechnology

Gandhinagar



- MSc Multimedia Forensics

Gandhinagar



- MA Mass Communication and Forensic Journalism

Gandhinagar



- BSc - MSc Forensic Science

Gandhinagar, Delhi, Goa, Tripura, Dharwad, Bhopal



- Professional Diploma in Fingerprint Science

Delhi



- Professional Diploma in Forensic Document Examination

Gandhinagar, Delhi



- Professional Diploma in Crime Scene Management

Gandhinagar, Delhi, Goa, Tripura, Bhopal, Guwahati, Manipur, Pune, Dharwad, Raipur, Bhubaneswar, Jaipur, Nagpur, Chennai



- Professional Diploma in Forensic Journalism (Online mode)

Gandhinagar



- Professional Diploma in Forensic Ballistics

Gandhinagar



- Professional Diploma in Canine Forensics

Delhi



SCHOOL OF MEDICO-LEGAL STUDIES



- MSc Toxicology

Gandhinagar



- Professional Diploma in Forensic Archaeology

Gandhinagar



SCHOOL OF CYBER SECURITY AND DIGITAL FORENSICS



- MTech Cyber Security

Gandhinagar



- MTech Artificial Intelligence and Data Science (Specialisation in Cyber Security)

Gandhinagar, Goa



- MSc Cyber Security

Gandhinagar, Goa, Bhopal, Nagpur, Chennai



- MSc Digital Forensics and Information Security

Gandhinagar, Delhi, Goa, Bhopal, Raipur, Jaipur, Bhubaneswar



- BTech - MTech Computer Science and Engineering (Cyber Security)

Gandhinagar, Delhi, Tripura, Dharwad, Guwahati



- Professional Diploma in Semiconductor Security

Gandhinagar



- Professional Diploma in Cyber Crime Investigation

Guwahati, Manipur



SCHOOL OF ENGINEERING AND TECHNOLOGY



- MSc Nanotechnology (Specialisation in Forensic Nanotechnology)

Gandhinagar



- MSc Food Technology (Specialisation in Forensic Food Analysis)

Gandhinagar



- MTech Civil Engineering (Specialisation in Forensic Structural Engineering)

Gandhinagar



SCHOOL OF POLICE SCIENCE AND SECURITY STUDIES



- MSc Homeland Security

Gandhinagar



- MA Police and Security Studies

Gandhinagar



- Professional Diploma in Security Studies

Gandhinagar



SCHOOL OF BEHAVIOURAL FORENSICS



- MPhil Clinical Psychology (RCI approved)

Gandhinagar, Delhi



- MSc in Neuropsychology

Gandhinagar



- MSc in Clinical Psychology

Gandhinagar, Delhi



- MSc Forensic Psychology

Gandhinagar



- MA Criminology

Gandhinagar, Delhi



- BSc Criminology and Forensic Science

Gandhinagar, Delhi



- Professional Diploma in Cyber Psychology

Gandhinagar



- Professional Diploma in Investigative Psychology

Gandhinagar



SCHOOL OF MANAGEMENT STUDIES



- MBA Forensic Accounting and Fraud Investigation

Gandhinagar



- MBA Cyber Security Management

Gandhinagar



- MBA Hospital and Healthcare Management

Gandhinagar



- MBA Business Analytics and Intelligence

Gandhinagar



- BBA - MBA (With specialisation in Forensic Accounting and Fraud Investigation/Financial Management/Business Analytics and Intelligence/Hospital and Healthcare Management)

Gandhinagar, Delhi



SCHOOL OF LAW, FORENSIC JUSTICE AND POLICY STUDIES



- LLM (Cyber Law and Cyber Crime Investigation)

Gandhinagar, Bhubaneswar



- LLM (Criminal Law and Criminal Justice Administration)

Gandhinagar, Delhi



- BSc; LLB (Honours)

Gandhinagar



- LLB (Honours)

Gandhinagar



- BBA; LLB (Honours)

Delhi



- Professional Diploma in Cyber Law

Gandhinagar



SCHOOL OF PHARMACY



- MPharm Forensic Pharmacy

Gandhinagar



- MPharm Pharmaceutical Quality Assurance (PCI approved)

Gandhinagar



- MSc Chemistry (Specialisation in Analytical Chemistry)

Gandhinagar



- MSc Environmental Science (Specialisation in Environmental Forensics)

Gandhinagar



- MSc Pharmaceutical Chemistry

Gandhinagar



- Professional Diploma in Industrial and Fire Safety, Hygiene & Environmental Management

Gandhinagar



For eligibility criteria and other information, visit www.nfsu.ac.in/admission.