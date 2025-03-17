Campus

National Forensic Sciences University to begin admission; applications open tomorrow, March 18

Here is a list of courses offered by the National Forensic Sciences University at its campuses located in Gandhinagar, Delhi, Goa, Tripura, Bhopal, Jaipur and others
NFSU admissions 2025
NFSU admissions 2025(Pic: EdexLive Desk)
Published on

Get ready to embark on a specialised academic journey on various courses, Bachelor of Science (BSc), Master of Science (MSc), Bachelor of Technology (BTech), Master of Technology (MTech), Master of Arts (MA), Bachelor of Arts (BA), Master in Business administration (MBA), and Master of Pharmacy (MPharm), as the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) opens online admissions for a wide array of forensic and other unique programmes starting tomorrow, March 18, 2025.

The last date to apply is May 5, 2025.



With campuses across India, NFSU offers cutting-edge courses designed to shape the future of forensic sciences and other allied fields.

SCHOOL OF FORENSIC SCIENCE

- MSc Forensic Science  
  Gandhinagar, Delhi, Goa, Tripura, Bhopal, Guwahati, Raipur, Bhubaneswar, Jaipur, Nagpur, Chennai  

- MSc Forensic Biotechnology  
  Gandhinagar  

- MSc Multimedia Forensics  
  Gandhinagar  

- MA Mass Communication and Forensic Journalism  
  Gandhinagar  

- BSc - MSc Forensic Science  
  Gandhinagar, Delhi, Goa, Tripura, Dharwad, Bhopal  

- Professional Diploma in Fingerprint Science  
  Delhi  

- Professional Diploma in Forensic Document Examination  
  Gandhinagar, Delhi  

- Professional Diploma in Crime Scene Management  
  Gandhinagar, Delhi, Goa, Tripura, Bhopal, Guwahati, Manipur, Pune, Dharwad, Raipur, Bhubaneswar, Jaipur, Nagpur, Chennai  

- Professional Diploma in Forensic Journalism (Online mode)  
  Gandhinagar  

- Professional Diploma in Forensic Ballistics  
  Gandhinagar  

- Professional Diploma in Canine Forensics  
  Delhi  

SCHOOL OF MEDICO-LEGAL STUDIES

- MSc Toxicology  
  Gandhinagar  

- Professional Diploma in Forensic Archaeology  
  Gandhinagar  

SCHOOL OF CYBER SECURITY AND DIGITAL FORENSICS

- MTech Cyber Security  
  Gandhinagar  

- MTech Artificial Intelligence and Data Science (Specialisation in Cyber Security)  
  Gandhinagar, Goa  

- MSc Cyber Security  
  Gandhinagar, Goa, Bhopal, Nagpur, Chennai  

- MSc Digital Forensics and Information Security  
  Gandhinagar, Delhi, Goa, Bhopal, Raipur, Jaipur, Bhubaneswar  

- BTech - MTech Computer Science and Engineering (Cyber Security)  
  Gandhinagar, Delhi, Tripura, Dharwad, Guwahati  

- Professional Diploma in Semiconductor Security  
  Gandhinagar  

- Professional Diploma in Cyber Crime Investigation  
  Guwahati, Manipur  

SCHOOL OF ENGINEERING AND TECHNOLOGY

- MSc Nanotechnology (Specialisation in Forensic Nanotechnology)  
  Gandhinagar  

- MSc Food Technology (Specialisation in Forensic Food Analysis)  
  Gandhinagar  

- MTech Civil Engineering (Specialisation in Forensic Structural Engineering)  
  Gandhinagar  

SCHOOL OF POLICE SCIENCE AND SECURITY STUDIES

- MSc Homeland Security  
  Gandhinagar  

- MA Police and Security Studies  
  Gandhinagar  

- Professional Diploma in Security Studies  
  Gandhinagar  

SCHOOL OF BEHAVIOURAL FORENSICS

- MPhil Clinical Psychology (RCI approved)  
  Gandhinagar, Delhi  

- MSc in Neuropsychology  
  Gandhinagar  

- MSc in Clinical Psychology  
  Gandhinagar, Delhi  

- MSc Forensic Psychology  
  Gandhinagar  

- MA Criminology  
  Gandhinagar, Delhi  

- BSc Criminology and Forensic Science  
  Gandhinagar, Delhi  

- Professional Diploma in Cyber Psychology  
  Gandhinagar  

- Professional Diploma in Investigative Psychology  
  Gandhinagar  

SCHOOL OF MANAGEMENT STUDIES

- MBA Forensic Accounting and Fraud Investigation  
  Gandhinagar  

- MBA Cyber Security Management  
  Gandhinagar  

- MBA Hospital and Healthcare Management  
  Gandhinagar  

- MBA Business Analytics and Intelligence  
  Gandhinagar  

- BBA - MBA (With specialisation in Forensic Accounting and Fraud Investigation/Financial Management/Business Analytics and Intelligence/Hospital and Healthcare Management)  
  Gandhinagar, Delhi  

SCHOOL OF LAW, FORENSIC JUSTICE AND POLICY STUDIES

- LLM (Cyber Law and Cyber Crime Investigation)  
  Gandhinagar, Bhubaneswar  

- LLM (Criminal Law and Criminal Justice Administration)  
  Gandhinagar, Delhi  

- BSc; LLB (Honours)  
  Gandhinagar  

- LLB (Honours)  
  Gandhinagar  

- BBA; LLB (Honours)  
  Delhi  

- Professional Diploma in Cyber Law  
  Gandhinagar  

SCHOOL OF PHARMACY

- MPharm Forensic Pharmacy  
  Gandhinagar  

- MPharm Pharmaceutical Quality Assurance (PCI approved)  
  Gandhinagar  

- MSc Chemistry (Specialisation in Analytical Chemistry)  
  Gandhinagar  

- MSc Environmental Science (Specialisation in Environmental Forensics)  
  Gandhinagar  

- MSc Pharmaceutical Chemistry  
  Gandhinagar  

- Professional Diploma in Industrial and Fire Safety, Hygiene & Environmental Management  
  Gandhinagar  

For eligibility criteria and other information, visit www.nfsu.ac.in/admission.

Forensic Sciences
National Forensic Sceinces University
National Forensic Sciences University admission
NFSU Gandhinagar admission
Admissions 2025

