Jadavpur University VC returns to campus after 17 days. Here is what happened next

Seventeen days after the Jadavpur incident involving Education Minister Bratya Basu, acting Vice-Chancellor Bhaskar Gupta, returned to his office at Jadavpur University today, Monday, March 17, arriving around 10.50 am, reported Anandabazar Patrika.

As per the report, he immediately convened a meeting with key administrative officials, including the registrar and pro-vice-chancellor.

The VC also met the examination committee to discuss rescheduling of undergraduate and postgraduate exams that were disrupted recently.



Student union elections

On the topic of calling an executive council meeting, Gupta said, “As an acting Vice-Chancellor, I need government approval to hold such a meeting. We will soon apply for it. A discussion on the recent events in the council is of priority."



He also expressed support for student union elections, adding that multiple requests have been made to the government. Gupta believes these elections could restore a healthy atmosphere on campus.



Regarding a proposed police outpost, he said, “We’ve received a proposal for a police station and barracks. This will be raised in the Executive Council meeting for discussion and decision. However, they’ve asked for 4,000 square feet, and we don’t have that much space available.”



VC to stay on briefly

Though he visited the university on Monday, Vice-Chancellor Gupta plans to stay only briefly due to health issues.



On March 1, a tense situation arose during a conference organised by the Trinamool Congress (TMC)-affiliated professors' group, Webqoof, at Jadavpur.



Allegations surfaced of harassment against State Education Minister Bratya Basu, and several students were injured.



That night, Gupta visited the hospital to see the affected students but faced protests there, after which he fell ill.



Doctors have cautioned that stress or excitement could worsen his condition, and despite feeling better, he is not fully recovered.



JU is doing well

Amid the unrest, Jadavpur University improved its standing in the QS World University Rankings, climbing to the 721-730 range from last year’s 741-750.

Gupta remarked that "Jadavpur has maintained its standards despite everything, and it is a matter of pride.”