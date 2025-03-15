University of Hyderabad land auction row: "Press release of Congress gov't web of deceit," say students

The press statement of the students said, “The recent press release of Telangana state government is a veiled attempt to justify the state government’s contentious land grab of 400 acres belonging to the University of Hyderabad, downplaying the devastating impact on the university’s autonomy, academic environment, and ecological balance.”



The land in Survey No 25, Kancha Gachibowli, originally allocated for higher education and academic purposes, is now slated for business, Information Technology [IT], and mixed-use projects.



“Why does the government continue to alienate land from a premier educational institution instead of strengthening its academic and research potential?” the release questions. The government’s justification of “further development” is criticised as a pretext for commercial interests, with the land not officially designated as a forest, despite its ecological significance.



The students warn that this alienation will exacerbate past encroachments, citing previous diversions for a bus depot and stadium, as well as external sewage dumping in Buffalo and Peacock Lakes, top ecological spots within the university's periphery.



The union demands the land’s preservation, noting its role as a vital green resource for cleaner air and biodiversity. “UoH stands out among Indian metropolitan campuses for its exceptional biodiversity… the city should take pride in preserving,” they assert.

Amid growing concerns over environmental degradation, the students call for prioritising academic sustainability over urban development, urging the government to reassess its plans.