NM Group of Institutions celebrates third Founder’s Day to honour Founder Chairman Dr Ramesh Chandra Parida

NM Group of Institutions proudly commemorated its third Founder’s Day celebration on March 13, 2025, in honour of the birth anniversary of its late Founder Chairman, Dr Ramesh Chandra Parida, whose visionary leadership transformed the landscape of the pre-entrance coaching industry in Odisha in the early 90s.

The theme of the day was Entrepreneurship with Purpose: Transforming Lives, Leaving Legacies, embodying the visionary spirit of the founder who believed in education as a powerful tool for change, stated a press release from the institute.

This special occasion brought together faculty, students and distinguished guests to celebrate his legacy of excellence, innovation and inclusivity in education.

The event featured a tribute ceremony, insightful talks and an Odissi performance by the students. A new academic initiative as part of a Career Progression Lab called RC Inspire Lab was also inaugurated to advance his mission of empowering young minds through quality training.

Dr Omkarnath Mohanty, Director of Technology & Academic Initiative at RSB Transmissions and Raja Mishra, Founder of Mythicka Technologies, joined the programme as speakers.

A prize distribution ceremony for students was held for competitions like Ideathon Challenge, Poetry Recitation and English Debate that were conducted earlier this week as a remembrance for their Founder Chairman.

A book called Lets Puzzle by Dr Bikash Ranjan Mohapatra, a renowned physics teacher was also luanched at the event.

Dr Niranjan Mishra, Principal of the institution, Directors Richa Parida and Anwesh Dash were also present at the event.