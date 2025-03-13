IIT Gandhinagar opens admissions for MTech programmes 2025-26

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Gandhinagar has officially launched the admission portal for its MTech programmes for the academic year 2025-26.



Aspiring candidates can submit their applications through the institute’s official website, iitgn.ac.in.



The deadline for registration is April 16, 2025.



Application fees

The application fee structure for IIT Gandhinagar’s MTech admissions 2025 is as follows:

- Rs 150 for candidates from Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Persons with Disabilities (PwD) categories.

- Rs 300 for candidates from all other categories.



Overview

IIT Gandhinagar offers a diverse range of MTech courses for the 2025-26 academic year. These include:

- Biological Engineering

- Chemical Engineering

- Civil Engineering

- Computer Science and Engineering

- Artificial Intelligence

- Earth System Science

- Electrical Engineering, and more.



Candidates can apply exclusively online. Those interested in multiple programmes must submit a separate application form for each.



How to apply?

Follow these steps to complete the application process:

1. Visit the official IIT Gandhinagar website at iitgn.ac.in.

2. Fill out the online application form and upload the required documents.

3. Pay the applicable fee and submit the form.

4. Download and print the confirmation for future reference.



Eligibility criteria

To be eligible for the MTech programmes at IIT Gandhinagar, candidates must meet the following requirements: - A minimum of 55% marks in a Bachelor of Engineering (BE), Bachelor of Technology (BTech), or four-year Bachelor of Science (BS) degree. For Master of Science (MSc) or equivalent degrees, SC/ST/PwD candidates require at least 50% marks.

- A valid GATE score is mandatory for MTech applicants at the time of the written test and interview. However, GATE is not required for the (Post Graduate Diploma in Engineering) PGDIIT programme.

- BTech graduates from any IIT with a CGPA of 8.0 or above are exempt from the GATE requirement.