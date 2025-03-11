Jadavpur University: FIR registered after 'Free Palestine' and 'Azad Kashmir' graffiti appears on walls

Tensions are escalating at Jadavpur University in Kolkata, West Bengal. The students are actively engaging in global affairs, and graffiti reading "Azad Kashmir" and "Free Palestine" has appeared on campus, intensifying an ongoing controversy.



Despite the unrest, most classes and exams proceeded as planned, on Monday, March 10.



The university has been a hotbed of protests in recent days.



The black graffiti, featuring the phrases "Azad Kashmir" and "Free Palestine," was spotted on a wall near gate number three. It’s still unclear who painted it or which group might be responsible.

Kolkata Police has reportedly filed a First Information Report (FIR) regarding the appearance of this unauthorised graffiti on university grounds, according to an India TV report on Tuesday, March 11.



What’s causing the unrest?

The situation grew heated after reports of "plainclothes police personnel" entering the campus emerged, an incident that coincided with the arrival of a professor linked to the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC). This sparked outrage among some students and faculty.



Protests had already been simmering for days, with a notable incident on March 1 when two students were injured after vehicles linked to state Education Minister Bratya Basu.

An FIR has been filed against Basu and Trinamool Congress (TMC) affiliated professor Om Prakash Mishra in connection with the clash.



Separately, activists from the Students' Federation of India (SFI) and All India Democratic Students' Organisation (AIDSO), alongside prominent professor unions Jadavpur University Teachers Association (JUTA) and All Bengal University Teachers' Association (ABUTA) alleged that around 30 plainclothes police officers entered the campus around 1 pm on Monday, March 10, shortly after Mishra’s arrival, and remained until classes ended in the afternoon.



SFI leader Souryadipto Roy said students grew furious upon noticing the plainclothes officers following Mishra’s entry. They raised slogans demanding the university be rid of intimidation by the TMC and state authorities.

The students are now agitated over several issues simmering within the campus premises.