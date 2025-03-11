DU introduces new changes to BA, BCom admissions 2025-26

Delhi University (DU) has introduced changes in its admission criteria for the Bachelor of Arts (BA) and Bachelor of Commerce (BCom) (Honours) courses for the 2025-26 academic session.

According to the information bulletin released on Saturday, March 8, BA applicants can now opt for two domain subjects and two languages instead of the earlier one language- three domain subjects combination, as stated by the Economic Times.

The admissions will continue through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET), with applications processed via the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS).



Selection criteria for BA students

In a few undergraduate (UG) BA courses, history and psychology, among others, a new criterion has been added. Earlier, students could choose one language and three domain subjects, but this time, students can also choose two languages and two subjects.

The revision provides more flexibility in subject selection, allowing students to tailor their course combinations to their interests and academic strengths.



Changes in DU science course language requirements

Also, DU has revised the language requirement for Science courses. Previously, students who pursued Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics (PCM) were required to score a minimum of 30 per cent in their language papers. This requirement has now been removed.



Revised eligibility DU BCom (Hons)

According to the eligibility criteria for BCom (Hons), students who did not study mathematics in Class XII can now apply under the second subject combination category. DU has been offering two-subject combination systems for various undergraduate programmes since 2022, following the transition to CUET-UG for admissions.

For commerce programmes, the first combination requires a language from List A, mathematics or applied mathematics, and any two subjects from List B. The second combination remains unchanged, consisting of one language from List A, accountancy or bookkeeping, and any two subjects from List B. List A includes 14 languages, while List B comprises 22 domain-specific subjects, as stated by the Economic Times.

As many as 91 colleges

For the upcoming academic session, DU is offering undergraduate admissions across 91 colleges. The university has approved 540 programmes through its academic and executive councils, according to the information bulletin.



Students applying for the School of Open Learning (SOL) and the Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board (NCWEB) must submit separate applications.