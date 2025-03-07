Zimbabwe gov't-sponsored skill training flagged off at Centurion University

In a historic milestone for international skill development and capacity building, Centurion University proudly flagged off the Zimbabwe Government-sponsored training programme for Zimbabwean Government Officers today.

The initiative, facilitated under the long-term partnership between Centurion University and the Republic of Zimbabwe, aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of South-South collaboration and knowledge exchange, stated a press release from the institute.

The high-level delegation from Zimbabwe, comprising esteemed officials from the Presidential and National Scholarships Department in the Office of the President and Cabinet, graced the occasion. The delegation included:

Raymond Machingura, Executive Director

Dr W Kachere, Chief Director

P Manyange, Director

P Hobwani, Head of Chancery

Davison Mhaka, Managing Director – CMED

Stephen Mavura, General Manager – CMED

His Excellency Shri Brahma Kumar, Ambassador of India to the Republic of Zimbabwe, played a key role in supporting and facilitating this landmark collaboration. His active participation in the send-off ceremony in Zimbabwe and his presence during the launch of the training program underscore India’s unwavering commitment to strengthening ties with Africa.

With 71 mid-career Zimbabwean Government Officers already undergoing training at Centurion University’s Jatni Campus, the program is set to train 2,000 officers over the next two years.

The initiative focuses on developing competencies in key sectors such as power, electric vehicles and automotive, apparel and textiles, and agriculture, equipping participants with industry-relevant skills that will drive sustainable economic growth in Zimbabwe.

Speaking at the ceremony, Sampad Chandra Swain, Minister of State, Industries Department and Skill Development and Technical Education, Government of Odisha, highlighted the significance of this collaboration, stating, “Centurion University’s commitment to skill development and experiential learning is exemplary. This initiative is not only about training individuals but about building a robust workforce that can lead Zimbabwe’s industries towards innovation and self-reliance.”

Centurion University’s leadership expressed immense pride in hosting the delegation and reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening the partnership with Zimbabwe.

Addressing the gathering, Monalisha Ghosh, Director of International Relations and Government Partnerships at Centurion University, emphasised, “India has always been committed to capacity building in Africa. This collaboration with Centurion University is a testament to our shared vision for sustainable growth and skill enhancement.”

Professor Mukti Kanta Mishra, the President of the University, Vice-Chancellor Dr Supriya Pattanayak and Pro-Vice-Chancellor Dr Ajay Nayak were present at the event.

As No1 Skill University by a media house, Centurion University plays a pivotal role in shaping industry-ready professionals through its unique practice-oriented learning model. The university’s hands-on training, simulation-based learning, and industry collaborations ensure that trainees gain real-world expertise.

The programme for Zimbabwean officers is designed to provide sector-specific skills, leadership training, and exposure to India’s best practices in vocational education and entrepreneurship.

This landmark event marks the beginning of a long-term journey of skill enhancement, capacity building, and innovation-driven collaboration between India and Zimbabwe, paving the way for stronger bilateral ties and socio-economic growth in both nations.