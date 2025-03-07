DY Patil Medical College, Pune, under NMC's radar | Former student paints grim picture

In an official letter to the institution’s dean, dated March 4, 2025, the Postgraduate Medical Education Board (PGMEB) of the NMC highlighted multiple grievances, including the non-payment of stipends to medical residents, arbitrary financial charges levied, and stipend deductions.

Financial frauds...

The NMC's report details allegations of financial mismanagement, including the maintenance of fake files, fraudulent scholarship applications, and excessive tuition and hostel fees. According to the statement, examination fees were reportedly hiked to an exorbitant Rs 1 lakh per student, while stipend deductions were enforced without any justification provided by the medical college.

Speaking to EdexLive, under the condition of anonymity, a former postgraduate (PG) student at the university said that the suffering of the students sees no end here. According to his statements, the undergraduate MBBS students allegedly found themselves in a financial fix at the end of their 4.5-year course.

"At the beginning of their fourth year, they are asked to pay in advance, the course fees for two years (An additional one-year fee levied for the half year). The net fees amount up to 30 lakhs."

Sharing his personal struggles, the former student explained that he had faced financial difficulties at DY Patil. He stated that he had to pay a sum of Rs 6,25,000 for hostel fees annually.

Additionally, he mentioned that students were required to clear their dues for the semester before filling out their final semester forms, and for that, he was asked to pay Rs 2 lakh for extra electricity charges and an additional Rs 15,000 for using a fridge. He also alleged that his air-conditioner, which he had purchased for personal use, was confiscated, and never returned.

Abrupt stipend deductions place an additional burden on students, while unexplained cuts only contribute to the increasing uncertainty. The former student alleged that pregnant female PG residents were denied their deserved stipends.

He further claimed that despite suffering from tuberculosis last August, his stipend was withheld due to his absence, even though government provisions mandate additional financial support for TB patients to cover treatment costs, highlighting that the college should be strictly fined for such violations.

The fraud doesn't end here

The document further stated that faculty members allegedly submitted fake lecture attendance lists, and fraudulent Medical Record Department (MRD) files were being maintained. A document that EdexLive is in possession of shows a patient named Mahadev Kumbhare being treated and prescribed surgery for 'Anatomical Repair of Umbilical Hernia', whereas the original receipt showed a prescription for a blood test. The former student also shared that such a case is not an isolated one, and this was a repetitive case.

Deficiencies in residency training and infrastructure

The District Residency Program was also found to be poorly implemented, forcing residents to bear travel expenses to far-flung places like Aundh and Baramati districts in Maharashtra, leading to significant logistical and financial strain.

Furthermore, the NMC observed that consultants were prioritising private outpatient departments (OPDs) over engaging with residents, thereby affecting their learning experience as senior residents.

Infrastructure deficiencies were also a major concern. The General Surgery Department, currently operating with 24 Master of Surgery (MS) seats and 72 residents over three years, is already facing resource constraints. Despite this, the college plans to increase its intake to 30 seats, which could further compromise training quality.

"We used to fight to reserve the Operation Theatre (OT) for our practical sessions. There were 72 residents (including all batches), and only 3 OTs. There were other departments as well, clamouring to reserve the OT for their use, but again such residents were rarely provided with the exposure required," shared the former student.

Highlighting the college's infrastructural deficiencies, he further remarked that the campus was relatively small, and ongoing construction around the DY Patil Vidyapeeth, had made it difficult for faculty members to find parking. This inconvenience has further led many faculty to leave the institution. Additionally, he pointed out the absence of shared public spaces such as playgrounds and parks, which is an essential component of any educational institution.

The scholarship scam and others

To support students from diverse backgrounds, colleges allocate specific grants, scholarships, or fee waivers. However, a document obtained by EdexLive, published by Dr DY Patil Vidyapeeth, Pune, titled "List of Students Benefited by Scholarships/Freeships by the Institution (DPU) in the Year 2022-2023" claimed that nearly Rs 33 crores had been disbursed as fee waivers. In reality, however, the situation appeared to be quite different.

According to a former student, these funds were never distributed, nor were any actual fee waivers provided. He further alleged that while the document stated he had received Rs 5,34,102 as "DPU Financial Assistance," he had, in fact, received nothing. Commenting on this, he claimed, "This was done right before NAAC's visit to the university. They would fabricate such documents to create a false impression and secure a better grading."

Additionally, the former student alleged that senior PG residents were required to write research papers on behalf of their professors and even bear the cost of publication, despite it being the faculty's responsibility.

"According to NMC norms, faculty members are required to publish three to four papers a year, whereas students are not. However, we were forced to co-author these papers and pay for their publication. Even the dean supported this practice and refused to sign off on our final thesis unless we finished the tasks," he claimed.

UDFA's response

Dr Lakshya Mittal, National President of the United Doctors' Front (UDF), condemned the revelations in NMC’s letter, calling them that such issues are stark reminders of the deep-rooted issues in medical education. He further emphasised that such violations undermine the dignity of medical students and resident doctors.

Despite the NMC's stance on the issue, he reiterated that UDF is committed to fighting for transparency, justice, and the rights of medical professionals, he stated.

NMC's directive

The NMC has directed the college to submit an Action Taken Report (ATR) within seven days, along with supporting documentary evidence.

Further, EdexLive reached out to Dr DY Patil Medical College for their response against these allegations and is awaiting their reply, as of Friday, March 7.