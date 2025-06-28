Lizard found in sambar served for school breakfast

An inquiry has been ordered over the alleged discovery of a lizard in the sambar served under the breakfast scheme at the Kolinjivadi Municipal Middle School in Dharapuram in Tiruppur district on Friday.

Sources say about 100 students partake in the CM’s Breakfast Scheme. The breakfast is prepared by a contractor at a wedding hall in Kangeyam and brought to the school by van, according to the report by The New Indian Express.

The school administration immediately stopped serving the sambar after the lizard was found. However, four students were taken to the Dharapuram Government Hospital as a precaution. First aid was provided to the students there.

B Vijayasarthy, Inspector of Dharapuram, said, “No students were affected. No complaints have been received. As a precaution, the students were given first aid and returned to school after a short break.”

“An inquiry has been ordered in this matter,” a senior official of the school education department, Tiruppur, said.

Earlier, N Kayalvizhi Selvaraj, Minister of Human Resources Management, met the students and enquired about their well-being.

In more news

A man was arrested for murdering his "friend-turned-foe" by hurling a country-made bomb at Perambakkam near Mappedu two days ago. The suspect has been identified as Akash (22), a college dropout.

The Tiruvallur district police said three more accomplices of Akash, including one minor, have been detained and are likely to be arrested soon, as per the report by The New Indian Express.

Sources said Akash was upset with the victim, Mukesh (25), as he had chopped off his ear in a recent brawl. Though the police had registered a case and arrested Mukesh, he was not remanded by the judicial magistrate. Akash, allegedly plotted Mukesh's murder, as he was enraged that such a violent attack did not result in his arrest.