Sivakasi student scores centum in Math after revaluation, now he is eligible for Anna University

A Class 12 student from Virudhunagar district has achieved a milestone by securing a centum (100/100) in Mathematics after applying for revaluation. This correction in marks has enabled him to meet the cut-off criteria for admission to Anna University.

BM Sanjay Krishna (17), a resident of Sithurajapuram in Sivakasi. He studied at a private school in the town. When the Class 12 results were released on May 8, he scored an impressive total of 590 out of 600 marks. His subject-wise marks included centum in Physics, Chemistry, and Computer Science, but only 98 in Mathematics.

Two marks short of his expectations. Confident in his performance, Sanjay immediately applied for a revaluation, according to the report by The New Indian Express.

On June 23, the revaluation results were announced, and as he had hoped, his Mathematics score was revised to a perfect 100. With this, he secured a centum in four major subjects, significantly boosting his overall cut-off score.Initially, his marks fell just short of the required cut-off for engineering admission at Anna University.

But after the revaluation, he became eligible for the BE Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE) programme. His parents expressed joy over his achievement."I was confident about my Math paper and believed I deserved full marks. I am really happy that my revaluation helped me reach my goal," Sanjay told The New Indian Express.