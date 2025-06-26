"Moment is a celebration of scientific curiosity, persistence, discovery": SNU Prof who won 2025 Royal Society of Chemistry Horizon Prize

Professor Subhabrata Sen from School of Natural Sciences at Shiv Nadar University, Delhi–NCR, and his team has been awarded the prestigious 2025 Horizon Prize by the Royal Society of Chemistry (RSC).

The award recognizes a groundbreaking work in developing Alternate-Electrode Electrolysis (AEE) and its transformative applications in organic synthesis. This recognition makes them the first Indian team to be recognised by the award since its inception in 2020, stated a press release from the institute.

The Horizon Prize, one of the RSC’s most distinguished honours, celebrates innovative discoveries that advance the frontiers of chemical science. Professor Sen’s team has developed a novel and efficient strategy of organic electrosynthesis, called Alternate Electrode Electrolysis (AEE), that switches the electrochemical reactions between two pairs of electrodes through a custom-built microcontroller, that enables precision-driven efficient electrochemical reactions.

Their innovation significantly simplifies and enhances the efficiency of critical electrochemical processes, paving the way for greener, more sustainable applications in areas such as clean energy, carbon reduction, and green manufacturing.

Professor Subhabrata Sen from School of Natural Sciences, Shiv Nadar University, Delhi–NCR, speaking on this recognition said, “It is an immense privilege to receive this recognition from the Royal Society of Chemistry. Beyond the award itself, this moment is a celebration of scientific curiosity, persistence, and discovery. It reinforces our commitment to sustainable chemistry and reflects the power of interdisciplinary collaboration. We hope this milestone will inspire further innovation and wider adoption of cleaner, more efficient chemical technologies.”

Looking ahead, Professor Sen and his collaborators are developing a next generation electrosynthesis instrument and cell to enable AEE at both laboratory and industrial scales. This solution aims to make AEE technology more accessible across global research and manufacturing sectors - transforming a complex prototype into a standard tool for modern chemistry, stated the press release from the institute.

Professor Ananya Mukherjee, Vice-Chancellor, Shiv Nadar University, Delhi–NCR congratulated Professor Sen stating: “We are extremely proud of Professor Sen and his team for this remarkable global recognition. Their pioneering work exemplifies the spirit of innovation and excellence that drives research at Shiv Nadar University. This accolade from the Royal Society of Chemistry will further energize our community to pursue science that solves real-world problems and contributes to a more sustainable future. Our hope is to make this university a breeding ground for brilliance which will set new benchmarks of success in research.”