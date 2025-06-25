Medinirai Medical College, Jharkhand: Female student made to wait outside hostel at night; Principal accused of threats and abuse

Students of Medinirai Medical College and Hospital (MRNMCH), Palamu, Jharkhand, have launched an indefinite strike demanding the removal of their principal, who has been accused of harassment, intimidation, and creating a hostile learning environment, as reported by Medical Dialogues.
The protest intensified following a series of alleged incidents that include verbal abuse, gender-based restrictions, and the threatening of students' careers.
What triggered the protest?
The latest flashpoint occurred when a female student was forced to wait outside her hostel gate for over an hour at night, after returning late from hospital duty. While the hostel maintains a 9 pm curfew, the student’s delay was due to her hospital assignment, which is reportedly around 5 km from the hostel.
According to student accounts, she was only let in after her peers intervened and began protesting, which led to an altercation with the Principal, Dr Jaideep Kumar Chowdhary.
In a video that has since gone viral, the principal can be seen threatening to ruin students’ careers, while students confront him about delayed exams, poor infrastructure, and their inability to appear for PG entrance exams.
Long list of allegations
Students allege that Dr Chowdhary has:
Made inappropriate remarks regarding female students
Imposed a ban on interactions between male and female students, even with parental consent
Installed CCTV cameras near the girls' washrooms
Imposed a strict dress code for female students
Ordered a police raid on student hostels, allegedly to harass and intimidate
Verbally abused students who resisted his policies
Threatened academic sabotage, reportedly saying, "Tum sabko dekhte hain kaise pass karoge" (Let’s see how any of you will pass), "Career barbaad kar denge" (I will ruin your career)"
There have also been complaints about a lack of basic facilities, including no water supply in the boys' hostel, power outages, no lifts in eight- and nine-storey buildings, poor classroom infrastructure with non-functional air conditioners.
Widespread support and official complaints
According to Dr Mohammad Momin Khan, Co-Chairperson of FAIMA (Federation of All India Medical Association), students are now boycotting their duties and have submitted letters of support from across India. The Resident Doctors’ Associations (RDAs) from institutions like the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) and others have extended their solidarity.
FAIMA has also written to the Jharkhand Health Minister, calling for an independent and fair inquiry into the principal’s conduct and immediate disciplinary action for alleged threats and abuse.
In the letter, FAIMA stated, “This kind of behavior is not just unprofessional; it amounts to mental harassment. It undermines students’ mental health, academic well-being, and dignity.”
The association also warned that if no action is taken, they are prepared to mobilise nationwide support from medical students and professionals.