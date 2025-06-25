Medinirai Medical College, Jharkhand: Female student made to wait outside hostel at night; Principal accused of threats and abuse

Students of Medinirai Medical College and Hospital (MRNMCH), Palamu, Jharkhand, have launched an indefinite strike demanding the removal of their principal, who has been accused of harassment, intimidation, and creating a hostile learning environment, as reported by Medical Dialogues.

The protest intensified following a series of alleged incidents that include verbal abuse, gender-based restrictions, and the threatening of students' careers.

What triggered the protest?

The latest flashpoint occurred when a female student was forced to wait outside her hostel gate for over an hour at night, after returning late from hospital duty. While the hostel maintains a 9 pm curfew, the student’s delay was due to her hospital assignment, which is reportedly around 5 km from the hostel.

According to student accounts, she was only let in after her peers intervened and began protesting, which led to an altercation with the Principal, Dr Jaideep Kumar Chowdhary.