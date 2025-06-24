Five students, teacher injured after roof collapse in Gadag government school

Five students and a teacher were injured after the roof of a school collapsed in Chilzeri village of Gajendragad taluk in Gadag district of Karnataka.

The incident happened in the government higher primary school in the village. The concrete roof of the Class 6 room suddenly collapsed. In the incident, the teacher MD Onti suffered serious head injuries and other three students have minor injuries. Class 6 students Shankar Talawar and Gouramma Dakki sustained injuries and they were admitted to the hospital and are fine now. 18 students escaped from the place and luckily they are all safe, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

The children suffered injuries on their heads, hands, legs and faces. The injured children and teachers were immediately admitted to a private hospital in Gajendragad and were given treatment. Education department officials and police visited the spot and inspected it.

It was inevitable for the children to receive education in the dilapidated old room. This matter was brought to the attention of the concerned officials and public representatives. However, the locals expressed their anger against the education department, saying that it was of no use. The Education department officials informed the parents that they would take the necessary steps soon.

A case has been registered in the Gajendragad police station in Gadag district regarding the incident.

Some parents rushed to the school after the news spread across the village and complained to the school teachers that they had informed about the dilapidated condition of the school many times, but nobody cared about it.

"We have been asking them to repair the school roofs and some walls, as many of them are in a dilapidated condition. There was a holiday last month and the school authorities could have repaired the walls and roofs. Now it is time to repair the school, and the concerned officials should not wait until teachers or students suffer more injuries or may lose lives" added several parents, as per the report by The New Indian Express.

School Headmaster IS Japal said, "We have complained to the Rampur Gram panchayat and given documents with photos to the Ron Education office, but still nobody turned towards this school."

Ron Block Education Officer MA Phanibandh said, "Two students and a teacher were injured after the roof collapsed and we have asked for a complete report on the same."