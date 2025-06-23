Centurion University climbs to 10th position in India in 2025 University Impact Rankings

Centurion University of Technology and Management has made a significant stride in the 2025 University Impact Rankings, securing the 10th spot in India — a remarkable jump from its 18th position in 2024. This upward trajectory highlights the University’s growing influence in advancing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs) through education, innovation, and community engagement.

The university’s performance in the rankings reflects its holistic approach to sustainability and inclusive development. Centurion University achieved top-tier national rankings across several key SDGs:

4th in India for SDG 1 (No Poverty) and SDG 2 (Zero Hunger)

5th for SDG 9 (Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure)

6th for SDG 14 (Life Below Water) and SDG 15 (Life on Land)

7th for SDG 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities)

11th for SDG 17 (Partnerships for the Goals)

On a global scale, the university has been ranked 58th in the world for SDG 2 (Zero Hunger) — underscoring its commitment to addressing critical challenges through research, practical action, and policy advocacy, according to a press release from the institute.

“This recognition reflects our mission to not just educate, but to empower and transform communities,” said Vice-Chancellor Dr Supriya Pattanayak. “Every step forward is part of our broader vision to be a globally recognized institution for impact-driven education.”

With a clear goal of becoming the top-ranked university in India and joining the world’s top 50, Centurion University is intensifying efforts in areas such as research partnerships, gender equity, sustainable operations, and technology-driven learning — particularly through AI integration.

This achievement marks a major milestone in Centurion University’s journey to redefine the role of higher education in building a more sustainable and equitable world.