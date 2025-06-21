Outrage over Delhi University's portal listing Muslim as a language over Urdu; DU cites “clerical error”

According to a report by Kashmirlife, the error drew sharp criticism from academics and student groups.

Abha Dev Habib, Associate Professor at Miranda House and General Secretary of the Democratic Teachers’ Front, condemned the portal’s design as a blend of ignorance and communal insensitivity, noting, “Listing Muslim as a language while omitting Urdu entirely is beyond comprehension. This reflects a communal mindset and demands immediate correction with an apology.”



Delhi University's response

Delhi University officials termed the issue a “clerical error” and claimed to have corrected it later on Thursday; however, screenshots of the faulty form had already spread widely, fueling outrage on social media and student forums. The university’s failure to issue an official statement or apology has drawn further criticism.



In an official statement, AISA stated, "It is a reminder that public institutions are accountable and that attempts to communalise education, distort linguistic identities, or propagate caste-based labels will not go unchallenged!"