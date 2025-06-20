Delhi University begins undergraduate admissions. Here are some important DETAILS you shouldn't miss

Delhi University (DU) has launched its undergraduate (UG) admission process for the 2025-26 academic year through the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) UG 2025.

According to NDTV, admissions to all UG programmes across DU’s 69 colleges will be based exclusively on Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET-UG) 2025 scores.



DU offers 79 UG programmes across 69 colleges, with a total of 71,624 seats.

NOTE: Each BA programme and college combination is treated as a distinct option during the seat allocation process.

Candidates must register on the official CSAS portal at ugadmission.uod.ac.in.



Phases of the admission process

The CSAS-UG 2025 admission process is divided into three phases:



- Application submission: Candidates submit their applications via the CSAS portal.

- College and course preferences: After CUET results are announced, candidates select their preferred colleges and courses.

- Seat allocation and confirmation: Seats are allocated based on CUET scores, and candidates confirm their admission.



Subject combination flexibility

In the second phase, candidates can choose their CUET subject combination for eligibility:



- One language and three subjects, or

- Two languages and two subjects. The combination yielding the higher score will be considered.



Eligibility criteria

Candidates must meet course-specific requirements outlined in the Undergraduate Bulletin of Information 2025 (UG BoI). These include:



- Specific subject combinations.

- Class 12 marks.

- CUET-UG 2025 scores.



Updated tie-breaker rules

For candidates with identical CUET scores and subject marks, ties will be resolved by:



- Best of 3, 4, or 5 subject marks in Class 12.

- Age (older candidates prioritised).

- Class 10 board marks (newly introduced in 2025).



Application fees

- General/Other Backward Classes (OBC)/Economically Weaker Sections (EWS): Rs 250

- Scheduled Castes (SC)/Scheduled Tribes (ST)/Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD): Rs 100

- Extra-Curricular Activities (ECA)/Sports Quota: Additional Rs 100

- Performance-based courses (Music, Fine Arts, BSc PE, HE & Sports): Additional Rs 400



Payment can be made via Debit/Credit Card, UPI, or Net Banking.



New features for 2025

- CUET language paper: No longer mandatory to score 30% in the CUET language paper for BSc (Honours) eligibility.

- Auto-integration: CUET data is automatically integrated into the CSAS portal for a seamless experience.

- Upgraded seats: Candidates can directly accept upgraded seat allocations.

- Mobile access: CSAS portal now supports mobile access, though laptop use is recommended.



Required documents

Candidates must upload:



- Class 10 and 12 mark sheets.

- Valid caste/reservation certificates (if applicable).

- Documents for ECA/Sports, PwBD, orphan, or minority quotas.

- All documents must match the names used in CUET and board certificates.

- Non-English/Hindi documents require certified translations.



Key guidelines

- Candidates must thoroughly review the UG BoI and CSAS 2025 guidelines before applying.

- CUET-UG 2025 registration and appearance are mandatory, but candidates must also register on the CSAS portal.

- For detailed guidelines and timelines, visit du.ac.in or the CSAS portal.