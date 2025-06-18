IIT Delhi climbs to 123rd in QS World Rankings 2026, becomes top-ranked Indian institute

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has surged 27 spots to claim the 123rd position in the QS World University Rankings 2026, as per a report by News18.

This marks a significant jump from last year’s 150th rank, placing it ahead of all other Indian institutions on the prestigious list.

Meanwhile, IIT Bombay, often regarded as India’s flagship engineering institute, dropped 11 positions to rank 129th. Despite the dip, it continues to hold the spot as India’s second-best ranked university in the global rankings.

More IITs enter global spotlight

Joining Delhi and Bombay on the list are IIT Madras, IIT Kanpur, and IIT Kharagpur, all of which have continued to strengthen India’s global standing in technical education and research.

The QS World University Rankings, released annually by Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), evaluate institutions across a range of indicators including:

Academic reputation



Faculty-student ratio



Research impact (citations per faculty)



International faculty and student ratios



Employer reputation



IITs, particularly Delhi and Madras, scored impressively in research output, employer reputation, and international collaborations, areas that are increasingly shaping the global perception of academic excellence.

Top 100 within reach?

Higher education experts believe this trend reflects the growing credibility and competitiveness of Indian institutes. With sustained focus on global partnerships, robust research infrastructure, and strong industry linkages, institutions like IIT Delhi could soon find a place in the top 100 universities worldwide.

For students, faculty, and alumni, this rise is not just a number, it’s a testament to the transformative impact of India’s premier engineering institutions on the global academic map.