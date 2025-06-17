Sri Chaitanya’s AIRAVAT Champions Celebrations held; Grandmaster Gukesh new brand ambassador of institute

On the occasion of Sri Chaitanya Educational Institutions once again securing All India No 1 Ranks in national-level competitive examinations like IIT-JEE (Main & Advanced) and NEET 2025, the grand AIRAVAT Champions Celebrations were conducted with great pomp and enthusiasm.

The event was held at Shilpakala Vedika, Hi-Tech City, Hyderabad, today, June 17, in the presence of a massive gathering of Sri Chaitanya toppers, students, and faculty members from across the country.

AIRAVAT served as a platform to honour academic excellence and to celebrate the achievements of meritorious students, stated a press release from the institute.

World Chess Champion Gukesh D and celebrated actor Adivi Sesh graced the occasion as chief guests.

Sri Chaitanya Directors Sridhar Yalamanchili, Sushma Boppana, and Seema Boppana participated in the event as Guests of Honour and felicitated national-level toppers. The event reflected the dreams and efforts that drive Sri Chaitanya’s consistent success, supported by scientific training and advanced infrastructure.

On this occasion, Gukesh Dommaraju and Adivi Sesh delivered inspiring speeches to the students.

Speaking on the occasion, Gukesh D said:

“Just like in chess, success in competitive exams like JEE & NEET requires strategic thinking, discipline, and mental resilience. Through this association, I am committed to inspiring students not only in academics but also in developing lifelong skills for success.”

Renowned actor Adivi Sesh, addressing the gathering, stated:

“My heartfelt congratulations to every Sri Chaitanya student who topped the IIT-JEE and NEET exams in 2025. Behind these extraordinary achievements lies a strong foundation of planning and dedication. Sri Chaitanya has truly emerged as a pioneering institution, consistently producing talented individuals for engineering and medical fields at national and international levels.”

Speaking on the occasion, Academic Director of Sri Chaitanya Institutions, Sushma Boppana, expressed joy at appointing Indian Chess Grandmaster and World Champion Gukesh D as the Brand Ambassador for Sri Chaitanya.

“This collaboration has been initiated with the goal of inspiring and shaping JEE and NEET champions across the country. Gukesh’s remarkable achievements at a young age serve as a beacon of inspiration, from school students to aspirants of India’s most competitive exams. At Sri Chaitanya, we are committed to empowering students with strong analytical and problem-solving skills. Gukesh’s ability to stay calm under pressure and his strategic mindset will be a guiding force for our students preparing for high-stakes exams,” she said, according to the press release from the institute.