“Just as much York as our original campus”: University of York to open Mumbai campus by 2026; Here’s what VC says

The University of York is all set to open its first overseas campus in Mumbai by September 2026, joining a small but growing list of foreign institutions entering India under the University Grants Commission’s (UGC) new regulations. The move comes after the United Kingdom (UK)-based university received a Letter of Intent from the UGC, along with four other global institutions.

In an interview with The Indian Express, Vice-Chancellor Professor Charlie Jeffery said the decision was driven by India’s growing demand for higher education, a favourable regulatory framework, and Mumbai’s unique strengths in biotechnology and creative industries.

“India is probably the most exciting location in the world right now for international higher education,” said Prof Jeffery.

Why Mumbai?

With over 50 per cent of India’s population under the age of 25, the country presents a significant opportunity for global universities. Prof Jeffery said York’s academic focus aligns well with Mumbai’s booming sectors.

“Mumbai’s energy, especially in creative industries and biotech, resonates with our research strengths. We want to meet Indian students halfway,” he said.

The Mumbai campus will start with 200–300 students and gradually scale up to 10,000 over the next decade. Initial offerings will include undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes in Business, Computer Science, and Creative Technologies.

Same York degrees, rooted in India

The new institution, the University of York in Mumbai, will operate as an independent campus, offering the same UK-accredited degrees as those delivered in the UK. While early faculty will include a mix of UK and international professors, the long-term plan is to recruit more Indian academics as well.

The university also plans to bring York’s research ethos to Mumbai, blending academic theory with practical, industry-led applications.

“We’re starting small to ensure everything is set up effectively, but we aim to grow quickly,” Prof Jeffery said.

York is placing a strong emphasis on employability and industry collaboration. The university has already signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Tech Entrepreneurs Association of Mumbai and maintains existing ties with companies such as Tata and Sun Pharma.

“Indian students and families place a strong emphasis on placements. We take that seriously,” Jeffery said, noting that a dedicated industry placements cell will be created.

Demand-driven expansion

When asked if the move was a workaround for tightened immigration rules in the UK, Jeffery clarified that this was not about diverting students from York’s main campus.

“This isn’t about stopping students from coming to the UK. It’s about meeting the unmet demand for high-quality education in India,” he told The Indian Express.

The VC also pointed out the environmental advantages of local campuses, as fewer students will need to fly abroad, reducing their carbon footprint.

Jeffery assured that the Mumbai campus will maintain the same academic rigour as York’s UK operations. A provost appointed by the University of York will oversee academic standards and faculty recruitment.

“The University of York in Mumbai will be just as much York as our original campus,” he said.