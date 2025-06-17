DU to launch CSAS portal for UG admissions 2025-26 today; 71,000 seats available

Delhi University (DU) is set to launch the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal for undergraduate (UG) admissions for the academic year 2025–26 today, June 17, the university announced in an official statement on Monday, June 16.

The CSAS portal will serve as the centralised platform for candidates seeking admission to DU’s various undergraduate programmes through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET). The launch event will be chaired by DU Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh, as per a report by Hindustan Times.

In the first phase of the admission process, aspirants will be required to register on the CSAS portal using their CUET 2025 application details.

Once registered, they can list their preferred courses and colleges. After the CUET UG results are announced, expected by the last week of June, the university will begin the seat allocation process.

This year, DU is offering around 71,000 seats across 79 undergraduate programmes and 183 BA programme combinations in 69 affiliated colleges and departments.

The CSAS system, introduced in 2022, aims to streamline the admission process by bringing all college preferences and counselling activities under one digital umbrella.

“Students must ensure accurate entry of their CUET details and academic qualifications to avoid disqualification during verification,” a university official said.

Further details, including the counselling schedule, cut-offs, and helpdesk support, will be made available on the official admission portal: admission.uod.ac.in.

With competition expected to be intense and several top-ranked colleges in the fray, students are advised to stay updated and complete the registration process promptly.