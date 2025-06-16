IIT Mandi denies link to Anuradha Tiwari’s ‘no reservation’ course, warns of action against misinformation

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi has issued an official statement clarifying that it has no association with Anuradha Tiwari and does not support her claim that a data science course being offered in collaboration with the institute has “no reservation.”

The institute also warned of “appropriate action” against the spread of false or misleading information.

“IIT Mandi has no association with Ms. Anuradha Tiwari and does not endorse her claims on reservation. The institute strictly follows all GoI norms regarding reservation and will take appropriate action against those spreading false or misleading information,” the institute posted on X (formerly Twitter).