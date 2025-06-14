Panjab University: Repeated exam postponements, syllabus mismatch leave students stressed

Panjab University (PU) students are grappling with mounting academic stress and uncertainty as a series of last-minute exam cancellations, rescheduling, and syllabus mismatches continue to disrupt their semester examinations.

According to students and faculty, the confusion stems from the simultaneous implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the existing non-NEP curriculum, leading to serious discrepancies in question papers and exam planning, as reported by Hindustan Times.

One notable instance was the BA sixth semester Fine Arts paper, originally scheduled for June 5, which was abruptly postponed to June 11. Similarly, the BA second semester exams for Elective English, Hindi, and Punjabi, initially set for May 26, were cancelled and rescheduled for May 31. The Punjabi Compulsory (non-NEP) exam, earlier scheduled for June 10, was pushed to June 14.

Students allege that the frequent changes have taken a toll on their mental health.

“We mentally prepare for one exam, only to be told a day before that it’s postponed. It feels like harassment,” said a BA second-year student, speaking to Hindustan Times.

‘Taught one syllabus, tested on another’

In some cases, the confusion extended to the content of the question papers. Students appearing for the MA Political Science exam on June 10 reported that the Foreign Policy of India paper contained questions from jumbled units, with one entire section allegedly outside the prescribed syllabus.

“We did our best, but if grace marks are not awarded, we will suffer,” a student said.

Representations have been submitted demanding either grace marks or a re-examination, but the university has yet to respond.

Raman Sharma, Head of the Punjabi Department at Arya College, Ludhiana, said the issue was especially difficult for private candidates.

“Several students received NEP-based question papers, even though they had studied the non-NEP syllabus. This has caused immense confusion and panic,” he said.

Academic calendar disruption

Adding to the frustration is the disruption of the university's academic calendar. Although summer vacations officially began on June 1, many students are still stuck writing exams that were rescheduled at the last minute.

Brij Bhushan Goyal, member of the SCD Government College Alumni Association, criticised the university for mishandling the situation.

“Higher education is collapsing. Students are being ignored while officials remain indifferent,” he said.

In response, PU Controller of Examinations Jagat Bhushan acknowledged the lapses, added the HT report.

“The confusion has largely arisen from errors by those who prepare sealed and confidential question papers. We understand that rescheduling exams is challenging, but necessary steps will be taken to prevent such issues in the future,” he said.

He also noted that the NEP is still in its early stages and that it will take time for a smooth transition.