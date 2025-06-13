Delhi University orders safety audits across all colleges during summer break | Here is what EXACTLY will be audited

In the wake of multiple safety-related incidents, the University of Delhi (DU) has directed all its affiliated colleges and departments to conduct thorough safety audits during the summer vacation.

The move follows a fire at the Sri Guru Gobind Singh College of Commerce library, another in the Department of Geology, and a ceiling fan mishap that left a student injured at Kalindi College, as per a report by India Today.

In an official circular issued by Professor Rajni Abbi, Proctor of DU, college principals, department heads, hostel provosts, and university librarians have been asked to inspect all rooms, washrooms, and critical facilities across campuses. The circular stresses that these audits must be completed during the summer break, once examinations conclude.

“Please ensure that all roofs and walls are structurally sound, electrical fittings such as fans and lights are functioning, there is enough provision for drinking water and adequate supply of toilet water,” the circular reads.

What will be audited?

The university has outlined several key focus areas for the safety checks:

Structural integrity: Ensure roofs and walls are stable and damage-free.

Electrical safety: Inspect all fans, lights, and other electrical fittings.

Water supply: Confirm availability of clean drinking water and functioning toilets.

Accessibility: Check the condition of lifts and ramps for students with disabilities.

Fire preparedness: Ensure fire extinguishers are working and buildings that need whitewashing are attended to.

The initiative aims to ensure that students return to a safe, secure, and healthy campus environment when the new academic session begins.

Safety during fests

Beyond physical infrastructure, DU has updated its guidelines for ensuring security during college events. The new protocols include: