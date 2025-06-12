Delhi University drops Manusmriti from open learning course after backlash

Delhi University (DU) has officially clarified that Manusmriti will not be taught in any of its courses, including the newly introduced undergraduate Sanskrit programme under the School of Open Learning (SOL). The decision comes in the wake of strong protests from students and teachers over the inclusion of the controversial text.

In an official statement, the university said, “The University of Delhi will not teach the Manusmriti text in any course offered by the university.”

It further confirmed that the Dharmashastra Studies paper, which had listed Manusmriti as a recommended reading, has been deleted from the curriculum, as reported by India Today.

The four-credit course was introduced under the Undergraduate Curriculum Framework as part of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and also included texts such as the Ramayana, Mahabharata, Puranas, and Arthashastra.

This is not the first time the inclusion of the Manusmriti has drawn criticism. In July last year, a proposal to add it to the BA History (Honours) curriculum had to be withdrawn after facing backlash. Academics and student bodies have long criticised the text for its casteist and patriarchal content.

Following renewed outrage over its reappearance in this year’s syllabus, DU has reiterated its earlier position and removed the text to prevent conflict and ensure inclusive education.