IIM Bangalore rated as Pioneering School in 2025 Positive Impact Rating

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore has been rated as a Level 5 ‘Pioneering School’ in the 2025 Positive Impact Rating (PIR) for business schools, with a score of 9.3 out of 10. The global average in this year’s edition is 7.8.

A total of 86 business schools from 28 countries participated in the sixth edition of the rating.

The institute scored highest in Governance (9.42), Culture (9.32), and Public Engagement (9.29), along with high scores in Programs, Learning Methods, Student Support, and Institute as a Role Model, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

This year, the rating included a Faculty Survey for the first time, in addition to student assessments, a dual-stakeholder perspective, allowing a comparative view of how both students and faculty perceive their institution’s commitment to societal impact.

“Over the last decade, IIMB has steadily deepened its engagement with the principles of sustainable, responsible business. Our efforts have been deliberate and in close alignment with the Institute’s mission to create value for business, government, and society. It is encouraging to see that these efforts are recognized through consistent leadership across all impact dimensions,” stated Rishikesha T Krishnan, Director, IIMB, according to the report by The New Indian Express.