CUET UG: Delhi University launches UG admissions; Opens PG & BTech correction window

Delhi University (DU) is set to initiate the first phase of its undergraduate (UG) admissions under the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) this week, following the CBSE Class 12 results and Common University Entrance Test for Undergraduates (CUET-UG) 2025 conclusion, as per a report by The Times of India.



The admission process, entirely based on CUET-UG 2025 scores, starts with online registration on the DU portal, where candidates submit basic personal and academic details, upload certificates (example, category, Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), Persons with Disabilities (PwD)), and verify CUET scores.



Steps for registration

To complete the first phase, candidates must:



1) Log in using their CUET roll number.

2) Provide personal and academic information.

3) Upload scanned documents.

4) Verify the accuracy of auto-populated CUET scores and other data. This phase sets the foundation for selecting courses and colleges in later rounds.



DU has provided support through a helpline at ug@admission.du.ac.in or at 011-27666073, for applicant queries.



Correction window for PG and BTech applicants

DU has opened a one-time correction window for postgraduate and BTech applicants who submitted forms by June 9, 2025.



From June 10 (10 am) to June 12 (11.59 pm), candidates can edit their applications, though category changes are prohibited. No further changes are allowed once profiles are locked.



PG and BTech registration updates

As of 7 pm on Monday, June 9, 2025, postgraduate (PG) admissions via CSAS recorded 62,853 unique candidates across 83 programmes, with 67,516 programme-specific applications.



By Tuesday, June 10, PG registrations increased to 63,387 candidates, with 69,317 applications.

For BTech, 5,870 candidates registered for three programs on Monday, rising to 6,015 by Tuesday. PG admissions depend solely on CUET (PG) 2025 performance, while BTech admissions are based on the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main, 2025 common rank list.



All applicants must meet DU’s eligibility criteria and appear in the relevant entrance exams (CUET for UG and PG, JEE Main for BTech). Candidates are advised to ensure data accuracy during registration and monitor the DU portal for updates on subsequent admission phases.