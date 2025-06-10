What makes KIIT home: Students speak

I am Ananya Shivani Telu from Hyderabad, Telangana, a BTech Computer Science student from the 2021–2025 batch at KIIT-DU. My four years here have been an incredible journey filled with learning, growth, and memorable experiences. Studying B.Tech in Computer Science at KIIT for four years has been a truly enriching experience.

The university’s excellent infrastructure, including smart classrooms, well-equipped labs, and a vast library, creates a great environment for academic and personal growth. One of the best aspects of KIIT is the variety of opportunities it offers beyond the classroom.

There are numerous technical and cultural societies that allow students to explore their interests and develop key life skills. Being part of these communities helped me grow in areas like communication, leadership, and teamwork. The campus is vibrant, open, and filled with greenery, making daily life peaceful and enjoyable. The hostel facilities are well-maintained and provide a comfortable, student-friendly atmosphere. People across campus peers, faculty, and staff are warm, approachable, and supportive.

What I truly appreciated was the freedom the university offers students to explore new ideas, participate in activities, and build confidence. KIIT encourages all-around development. I am proud to share that I got placed in TCS and Cognizant in my fourth year, thanks to the university’s strong placement support. Overall, KIIT has given me wonderful memories and a solid foundation for my future.