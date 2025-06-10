What makes KIIT home: Students speak

I am Ananya Shivani Telu from Hyderabad, Telangana, a BTech Computer Science student from the 2021–2025 batch at KIIT-DU. My four years here have been an incredible journey filled with learning, growth, and memorable experiences. Studying B.Tech in Computer Science at KIIT for four years has been a truly enriching experience.
The university’s excellent infrastructure, including smart classrooms, well-equipped labs, and a vast library, creates a great environment for academic and personal growth. One of the best aspects of KIIT is the variety of opportunities it offers beyond the classroom.
There are numerous technical and cultural societies that allow students to explore their interests and develop key life skills. Being part of these communities helped me grow in areas like communication, leadership, and teamwork. The campus is vibrant, open, and filled with greenery, making daily life peaceful and enjoyable. The hostel facilities are well-maintained and provide a comfortable, student-friendly atmosphere. People across campus peers, faculty, and staff are warm, approachable, and supportive.
What I truly appreciated was the freedom the university offers students to explore new ideas, participate in activities, and build confidence. KIIT encourages all-around development. I am proud to share that I got placed in TCS and Cognizant in my fourth year, thanks to the university’s strong placement support. Overall, KIIT has given me wonderful memories and a solid foundation for my future.
My name is Angelina, and I am a final-year BTech student in Mechanical Engineering. For me, KIIT is not just an institution — it's a family. It all begins with our visionary Founder, Dr Achyuta Samanta, and extends to every single member who makes up this vibrant ecosystem.
KIIT offers immense opportunities for holistic development. From hands-on learning in well-equipped laboratories to a wide range of co-curricular activities — sports, cultural clubs, National Cadet Corps (NCC), and more — there's always something to engage with. Our professors play a key role throughout our academic journey — from helping us settle in during our initial years to guiding us with recommendation letters and placement support later on.
The campus environment is warm, inclusive, and diverse. Students from across India and various countries come together here, creating a rich atmosphere for cultural exchange and lifelong friendships.
Our faculty and staff are approachable and supportive — they truly make KIIT feel like a second home. The university's strong international collaborations and exchange programs have given us platforms to engage with the world. Global experts frequently visit to deliver lectures, providing us exposure and learning beyond textbooks.
KIIT was always my dream destination for higher education. Today, I can proudly say it stands as one of the premier institutions — not just in Odisha but across India — setting benchmarks across disciplines.
My name is Jay Kumar Atal and I am a third year B.Tech Electrical Engineering student. Pursuing a career in this field has always been a dream of mine, and KIIT has played a pivotal role in helping me realise it. I first heard about KIIT from friends, and soon discovered it is one of the most sought-after institutes in the country.
Before joining KIIT, I was quite shy and introverted. But the supportive environment here helped me overcome my inhibitions and build confidence. KIIT has truly transformed me, both academically and personally.
I’ve had the opportunity to work on several exciting projects. One of my proudest achievements is applying for a patent on an “Automatic Smart Hydroponic Plant Monitoring and Controlling System.” I’m also currently working on projects related to power systems and electric vehicle (EV) charging technologies — topics that are shaping the future of energy.
All of this has been possible thanks to KIIT’s excellent infrastructure, cutting-edge laboratories, and, most importantly, the guidance of our dedicated faculty. Their constant mentorship and availability throughout the day have been a backbone to my journey. They inspire us to explore, innovate, and actively participate in technical activities.
Beyond academics, I am also involved in extracurricular activities. I’ve been part of cultural festivals and served as the coordinator for robotics-related technical events, which helped me discover leadership skills and build meaningful connections.
To me, KIIT is more than just a university — it's a place where dreams are nurtured and futures are shaped. What I once dreamed of, I am now living here.
From the first day, as a BTech student in Electronics and Instrumentation Engineering to securing an MBA placement with SBI Mutual Fund, my journey with KIIT has been nothing short of transformative one. I graduated in 2020, having gained not only technical knowledge, but also life skills that shaped my early professional years at High Radius and Accenture.
Yet, something kept calling me back. KIIT had become more than just a university — it was the foundation of my personal and professional growth. Returning to the KIIT School of Management for my MBA felt like a natural and heartfelt decision. The ecosystem here — rich in mentorship, resources, innovation, and industry exposure — which further fuelled my development, helping me successfully transit into the world of business and management.
Beyond academics, KIIT gave me space to explore my creative passions. My love for anime and Japanese culture got encouraged here, and I even began learning the language — something I never expected from here. That’s the beauty of KIIT: it nurtures every dimension of you, whether academic, professional, or personal.
Being both an alumni and postgraduate student, deepened my loyalty and emotional connection towards this institution. KIIT doesn’t just educate — it truly invests in you, supports your dreams, and walks beside you in every step of yours. For any student or parent considering KIIT, I can confidently say: it’s not just a place to study. It’s a place to grow, belong and truly thrive