From AI to climate change, here’s a closer look at the centres driving discovery and change at KIIT

KIIT-TBI

The KIIT Technology Business Incubator (KIIT-TBI), established in 2009 by the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT), is a leading university-based startup incubator in India. Supported by the Department of Science and Technology's (DST) National Science and Technology Entrepreneurship Development Board (NSTEDB), KIIT-TBI fosters innovation and entrepreneurship by providing resources, mentorship, and infrastructure. It has incubated over 450 start-ups across sectors like biotech, cleantech, digital health, defense, and agritech, generating 10,000+ jobs and facilitating Rs. 13,000 crore in investments.

With a 1,30,000 sq ft facility, labs, and accelerator programmes like TIDE 2.0 and SAMRIDH, it supports deep-tech and manufacturing ventures. KIIT-TBI collaborates with government agencies and international partners and helps start-ups access funding and global markets.

Guided by Prof Achyuta Samanta, Founder, KIIT, Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) & Kalinga Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) and Dr Mrutyunjay Suar, CEO, KIIT-TBI, it has earned national and international recognition, including the DST’s Centre of Excellence status, the National Award for Technology Business Incubation, and the “Incubator of the Year 2023” award from AABI.

Central Research Facility

The Central Research Facility (CRF) at KIIT is a cornerstone of advanced research, spanning 1 lakh sqm. It offers an integrated facility for all students and researchers at KIIT-DU to carry out their research activities centrally under one umbrella.

Designed to encourage innovation, CRF provides cutting-edge instruments for researchers in natural sciences, biotechnology, and medicine. Housing around 25 laboratories, each supervised by expert faculty, the facility supports diverse research areas, including material characterization, phase transitions, and mechanical, electrical, magnetic, and optical property evaluations.

State-of-the-art equipment like scanning electron microscopes (SEM), X-ray diffractometers (XRD), and Atomic Force Microscopes (AFM) ensures high-precision analysis. Open to KIIT researchers, external academics, industry professionals, and students,

CRF promotes collaboration and maintains rigorous ethical standards. CRF takes forward KIIT’s vision of high-quality research, supported by a USD 1.2 million Centre for Scientific Research, making it a unique private university initiative in India.

COIR-AI

The Centre of Innovation and Research in Artificial Intelligence (COIR-AI) at KIIT University is a premier hub for advanced AI research and innovation. With state-of-the-art infrastructure, including high-performance Graphic Processing Units (GPUs) and cloud computing facilities, COIR-AI empowers researchers, faculty, and students to work on cutting-edge technologies in artificial intelligence, machine learning, and data science.

Its multidisciplinary research spans healthcare, smart cities, natural language processing, robotics, and cybersecurity. The Centre supports the development of AI talent through training programmes, workshops, certification courses, internships, and hackathons. It also promotes entrepreneurship by mentoring AI-based start-ups in partnership with KIIT-TBI, offering funding support and access to technical expertise.

With its expert team, advanced facilities, and focus on societal impact, the Centre is emerging as a leading force in India’s AI ecosystem and a catalyst for future-ready talent and technology.

COIR-QT

KIIT University has launched the Centre of Innovation and Research on Quantum Technology (COIR-QT) to lead advancements in quantum computing, communication, and cryptography. As quantum technology promises transformative breakthroughs beyond classical computing, COIR-QT serves as a cutting-edge hub for interdisciplinary research, practical applications, and talent development in this emerging field.

Equipped with advanced infrastructure, the centre supports fundamental research and fosters collaboration among students, faculty, and industry experts. A key area of emphasis is quantum cryptography, which offers unbreakable encryption methods to counter rising cyber threats, ensuring secure digital communication.

The centre also offers training programmes, workshops, and certifications to prepare students for careers in quantum technology. Through active industry partnerships, COIR-QT connects academia with real-world applications, providing students and researchers opportunities for internships, live projects, and exposure to current trends.

CWRCC

KIIT University has established the Centre for Water Research and Climate Change (CWRCC) to address pressing challenges in water resource management and climate resilience.

As an interdisciplinary hub, the Centre integrates research, innovation, and education to develop sustainable solutions for water conservation, disaster mitigation, and climate adaptation. Recognising the growing impacts of urbanisation and climate change, CWRCC brings together experts from hydrology, environmental science, engineering, and public policy to inform policies and implement practical interventions.

With state-of-the-art laboratories, data analytics tools, and remote sensing capabilities, CWRCC supports experimental research and field studies. It leverages digital innovation, including AI, big data, and geospatial technologies, to enhance decision-making and predictive modelling in water and climate management.

Beyond academia, CWRCC engages in policy advocacy and community outreach. It contributes scientific insights to shape governance frameworks and promotes public awareness around water conservation, disaster preparedness, and climate adaptation.