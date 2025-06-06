UoH to partner with University of South Wales for education and research

In an effort to foster global partnership in education and research between the University of Hyderabad (UoH) and the University of South Wales (USW), a delegation from USW recently visited the UoH.

A delegation from USW, comprising Dr. Andrew Thompson and Vishnu Dhanapal, visited UoH to explore potential collaborations. The delegation met the UoH Vice-Chancellor, Prof BJ Rao, to discuss potential partnerships, according to a report by The New Indian Express.

The discussions focused on initiatives including, Knowledge Transfer Webinars: Focused on digital innovation in healthcare management; Staff Exchange Program: Facilitating reciprocal visits and research projects; Collaborative Student Project: Mixed student teams working on projects in Spring 2026 and Joint Curriculum Development: Planning joint curricula in healthcare management.

In more news from Karnataka

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between St Aloysius (Deemed to be University), AIMIT Centre, and IBM recently.

A release said IBM and St. Aloysius Institute of Management & Information Technology (AIMIT) acknowledge the need for IBM software skills in the IT/MBA education and training sector.

The objective is to have several graduating professionals skilled in IBM Software. Both IBM and AIMIT are keen to cooperate in a way that shall benefit AIMIT students pursuing a career in the industry.