Harvard sues Trump over foreign student ban: ‘A government vendetta’ against international education?

Harvard University has filed a sharply worded lawsuit against United States (US) President Donald Trump, challenging a recent directive that seeks to bar international students from entering the country to attend the institution.

The university has accused the administration of retaliating against it for refusing to comply with federal demands, a move that threatens the academic futures of thousands of students worldwide, as reported by the Associated Press.

In an amended lawsuit filed on Thursday, June 5, Harvard urged the federal court to block Trump’s proclamation, calling it an attempt to bypass existing legal protections.

“The President’s actions are not undertaken to protect the ‘interests of the United States,’ but instead to pursue a government vendetta against Harvard,” the filing stated.

Harvard contends that targeting only its international students does not meet the legal criteria of banning a “class of aliens,” as federal law requires.

Just hours after the lawsuit was filed, US District Judge Allison Burroughs issued a temporary restraining order (TRO), halting enforcement of the proclamation. The judge noted that Harvard had shown it would “sustain immediate and irreparable injury” if the ban took effect.

This is not the first legal clash between the Biden-appointed judiciary and Trump’s policies. In May, another federal judge blocked the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) from revoking Harvard’s certification to host foreign students, added AP.

Harvard President Alan Garber reaffirmed the university’s position in a message to students and faculty.

“Each of us is part of a truly global university community. The benefits of bringing talented people together from around the world are unique and irreplaceable,” he wrote.

Why it matters?

The case has far-reaching implications beyond Harvard. Over 7,000 of its current students are from outside the United States, and many more are expected to join this fall.

Among them is 21-year-old Yonas Nuguse from Ethiopia, who overcame civil war, school closures, and limited internet access to gain admission. Nuguse, who has already been granted a visa, said he now finds himself in limbo, unsure whether the legal battle will be resolved in time for him to begin his studies.

Legal experts believe Harvard has a strong case. The university is arguing not only that the move is retaliatory but also that it violates due process and previously established judicial orders.

The court’s temporary order gives Harvard, and its incoming international students, some breathing room, but a final resolution is still pending, added AP.