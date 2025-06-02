IIT Madras' BS in Chemistry course: Here's how you can apply for it

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras, India’s number one institute is offering a course in Bachelor of Science (BS) in Chemistry for this academic year 2025-26.

The curriculum focuses on foundational and advanced chemistry, supported by hands-on laboratory experience. Admissions to this programme will be conducted via the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) Aptitude Test.

The registration of this programme is likely to close on June 6, 2025 at 6 pm.

How to register into this programme? Here are the steps:

New user registration:

- Candidates can apply for IIT Madras BS in Chemistry programme online.

- Visit the official online portal of IIT Madras or visit the link below to register for the BS programme: https://ugadmissions.iitm.ac.in/bsiat/online/register1.php.

Existing User:

- The candidate should log in using the registered email address.

It’s a three-step application process.

1) The candidates should fill in all the details and click the “continue” button.

2) The candidate should review their applications. If correction is required, click the "Edit" button. If no correction is required, click "I Agree", and then click on "Save and proceed".

3) Once Step 1 is completed, the particulars cannot be changed.

4) Upload the scanned images of the candidate's photograph, signature and relevant documents.

Photograph format: JPG/JPEG, Size: 20 KB - 40 KB, Dimensions: 3.5 cm (width) X 4.5 cm (height)

Signature Format: JPG/JPEG, Size: 10 KB - 30 KB, Dimensions: 7 cm (width) X 2 cm (height)

Payment:

Application Fee (non-refundable) for Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, Persons with Disabilities (SC/ST/PwD) and female candidates is Rs 250 and for other candidates is Rs 500. Additionally, Rs 40 service charges of the bank are applicable.

Candidates must select the Netbanking/Credit/Debit card option to pay the application fee and follow the online instructions to complete the payment.

After successful payment, the candidate will be able to print the acknowledgement page. In case the acknowledgement page is not loading after payment of the fee, then the transaction will be cancelled and the amount will be refunded.

However, the candidate needs to make another transaction and ensure that the acknowledgement page is loading.

Once registration is completed, you can download the application form in PDF format for future reference.