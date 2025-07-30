University of Birmingham and University of Glasgow collaborate: What Indian students stand to gain
Can you tell us more about the newly launched career support service? What makes it a first-of-its-kind initiative for Indian students?
The University of Birmingham and the University of Glasgow — both top 100 QS World-ranked and part of the elite Russell Group — have come together to boost employability support for Indian and international students.
This first-of-its-kind partnership is designed to give international students, especially Indian students, a distinct edge in the global job market, offering tailored career support and opportunities as they prepare to launch their professional lives. The two universities are demonstrating their commitment to ensuring international students thrive both during and after their studies.
What makes this initiative unique is the support services being offered in India in addition to when the student is in the UK.
What specific services and resources will Indian students gain access to under this initiative?
As part of this initiative, a dedicated graduate careers service will be launched in India to offer customised employability support for returning international graduates. This service will work closely with Indian employers and industry advisory groups, while also providing hands-on assistance through pre-departure sessions and continued support after graduation.
Additionally, back in the UK, both universities will enhance career services for international students by leveraging dedicated international engagement teams. These teams will offer tailored career guidance, alumni mentoring, and employer-led events — all designed to improve career readiness and outcomes for global students.
We will aim to provide a variety of resources, such as online seminars featuring the latest insights into the Indian job market, guidance on navigating recruitment processes, and priority access to a vast network of top employers.
What kind of impact do you foresee this initiative having on the long-term career trajectories of Indian graduates from UK institutions?
This is a strategic initiative to enhance the career trajectories of Indian graduates, equipping them with the skills, networks, and support needed to thrive in the global job market while making meaningful contributions to India’s dynamic economy.
As part of this effort, we are committed to forging strong partnerships with Indian industry. By engaging directly with key sectors, we will ensure our academic programs remain responsive to global workforce trends and aligned with the future of work. This collaboration will foster more relevant, hands-on, and industry-informed learning experiences — ultimately leading to stronger student outcomes and long-term career success.
How did the collaboration between the University of Birmingham and the University of Glasgow come about?
The University has a proud tradition of collaborating with partners across the sector in research, education, and professional services. Our partnership with Glasgow reflects the shared strengths and values of our institutions, as well as a mutual commitment to addressing the sector’s ongoing challenge of continually enhancing graduate outcomes in an increasingly competitive global labour market.
By leveraging our positions as globally ranked top 100 universities, we amplify our reach and influence for international students and graduates. This collaboration draws on the strengths of our alumni and industry networks, creating richer opportunities and deeper connections that support our graduates’ success worldwide.
How has the UK-India education relationship evolved in recent years, and what role do initiatives like this play in strengthening it?
The UK-India education relationship has evolved into a more strategic, multidimensional partnership rooted in mutual priorities and global impact. While our countries share a rich legacy of academic collaboration, the focus has now shifted towards deeper, purpose-driven engagement in key areas such as innovation, sustainability, and inclusive economic growth. The focus now is mutual capacity building.
Initiatives such as this will ensure shared innovation and sustainable knowledge exchange by enabling the co-designing of content or support to ensure that we are meeting India’s economic and societal needs. This will automatically prepare Indian graduates from the UK to meet industry needs.
Lastly, we will be able to build soft power through alumni who not just become ambassadors for UK education but also business with the UK.
In a post-Brexit world, how do you see Indian students contributing to the academic and professional environments in the UK?
Indian students play a pivotal role in enriching both the academic and professional landscapes of the UK. They bring exceptional talent, a global mindset, and a strong drive to succeed. They contribute through cultural diversity and a unique international perspective in the classrooms, through cutting-edge research on disciplines central to the UK’s innovation agenda in the labs and are now vital to the UK’s knowledge economy.
In a professional environment, they fill critical skill gaps, especially in areas of STEM, create linkages with Indian businesses and of late have been significantly driving entrepreneurship and innovation.
In a post-Brexit era where global relevance depends on open, dynamic, and diverse ecosystems — Indian students are indispensable to the UK’s academic vitality and economic resilience; thus, we have come together to address their priorities and solve their challenges.
What message would you like to convey to prospective Indian students who are considering studying in the UK, especially in light of the recent changes in immigration policies (in the UK or around the world)?
To prospective Indian students, my message is clear: the UK remains a welcoming, world-class destination for higher education, despite changes in immigration policies — offering not just academic excellence, but a launchpad for global careers.
At the University of Birmingham, we understand that navigating international education in today’s world comes with uncertainties. That is why we are deeply invested in supporting your journey — from your first steps on campus to life after graduation. Our strong industry partnerships in India and the UK, including collaborations with leading companies like Tesco Bengaluru, are designed to build real-world skills in high-demand areas like data science, AI, and sustainability.
We are also working closely with Indian organisations and governments to co-develop impactful solutions — such as our Haryana-UK Centre of Excellence supporting Indian farmers — which means your education has the potential to influence communities at home and abroad.
Your decision to study in the UK isn’t just about earning a degree, it is about becoming part of a global network, developing future-ready skills, and contributing meaningfully to society. We are here to ensure you are empowered every step of the way.