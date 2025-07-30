University of Birmingham and University of Glasgow collaborate: What Indian students stand to gain

A

The University of Birmingham and the University of Glasgow — both top 100 QS World-ranked and part of the elite Russell Group — have come together to boost employability support for Indian and international students.

This first-of-its-kind partnership is designed to give international students, especially Indian students, a distinct edge in the global job market, offering tailored career support and opportunities as they prepare to launch their professional lives. The two universities are demonstrating their commitment to ensuring international students thrive both during and after their studies.

What makes this initiative unique is the support services being offered in India in addition to when the student is in the UK.