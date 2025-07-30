JAM 2026 website opened by IIT Bombay for PG admissions

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has officially opened the website for the Joint Admission Test for Master's (JAM) 2026, kicking off the admission process to postgraduate science courses for aspirants throughout the country.

The registration window for JAM 2026 will commence on September 5, 2025, and candidates will have until October 12, 2025, to submit their applications through the official website at jam2026.iitb.ac.in.

JAM is a national-level entrance test for admission to Master of Science, Joint MSc-PhD, MSc-PhD dual degree, and other postgraduate scientific programmes given by Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and other participating universities, News18 reports.

Along with the website launch, IIT Bombay, which is conducting the 2026 edition of the test, has provided a preliminary schedule, paper-specific session timings, and a list of exam city zones.

The JAM 2026 exam is set for February 15, 2026, and will be administered by computer-based testing (CBT). The test will be administered in cities organised into eight zones, each organised by a certain IIT.

Candidates must pick three desired exam cities within the same zone. Major cities include Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Kanpur, Chennai, and Guwahati.

According to the institution, the application procedure will be handled via the JAM Online Application Processing System (JOAPS).

To be considered eligible, applicants must fill out the form, upload any necessary documents, and pay the examination fee by the deadline. The JAM 2026 website will provide all important information, such as admit cards, practice exams, and result notifications.

Here’s the probable schedule for JAM 2026:

Application process begins: September 5, 2025

Last date to apply: October 12, 2025

Admit card release: January 5, 2026

Exam date: February 15, 2026

Result announcement: March 20, 2026 (Tentative)

To be eligible, candidates must have a bachelor's degree and satisfy the standards established by the participating institutes. There is no higher age limit for taking the test.

When completing the online application form, candidates must provide scanned copies of their portrait, signature, category certificate (if applicable), and academic information.