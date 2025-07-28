National Institute of Design, Andhra Pradesh (NID-AP): All you need to know

Established in 2015 and declared an Institute of National Importance, the campus of National Institute of Design, Andhra Pradesh (NID-AP) recently moved to its expansive 50-acre permanent campus at Sakhamuru, Amaravati — a tranquil setting that fosters creativity and focus. The campus is one f the top choices of aspiring Design students. Here is what it offers:
Undergraduate level: A four-year-long Bachelor of Design programme in Industrial Design, Communication Design, Textile & Apparel Design
Postgraduate level: No programmes
PhD in Design: No programmes
In 2023-24, NID-AP recorded:
Highest Package: Rs 30 lakh per annum (LPA)
Average Package: Rs 12 LPA
Lowest Package: Rs 6 LPA
Top recruiters: Adidas, Microsoft, Wipro, Hindustan Unilever, Ashok Leyland, Renault India
Boutique size classes with small batches (75 total) ensuring personalised mentorship and strong peer bonds
A recently built 50 acres of campus with separate hostels, an auditorium, cafeteria, and sports courts — all set against lush greenery
Situated in Amaravati, near Vijayawada’s growing IT and textile hubs—perfect for internships and industry collaborations.
In just ten years since its first graduating batch, NID Andhra Pradesh has consistently secured placements for around 90% of its students, with an impressive average package of ₹12 LPA—clear evidence of its strong industry reputation.