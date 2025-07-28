National Institute of Design, Andhra Pradesh (NID-AP): All you need to know

Established in 2015 and declared an Institute of National Importance, the campus of National Institute of Design, Andhra Pradesh (NID-AP) recently moved to its expansive 50-acre permanent campus at Sakhamuru, Amaravati — a tranquil setting that fosters creativity and focus. The campus is one f the top choices of aspiring Design students. Here is what it offers:

1. Courses offered

  • Undergraduate level: A four-year-long Bachelor of Design programme in Industrial Design, Communication Design, Textile & Apparel Design

  • Postgraduate level: No programmes

  • PhD in Design: No programmes

2. Placement record

In 2023-24, NID-AP recorded:

  • Highest Package: Rs 30 lakh per annum (LPA)

  • Average Package: Rs 12 LPA

  • Lowest Package: Rs 6 LPA

  • Top recruiters:  Adidas, Microsoft, Wipro, Hindustan Unilever, Ashok Leyland, Renault India

3. Why should you join?

  • Boutique size classes with small batches (75 total) ensuring personalised mentorship and strong peer bonds

  • A recently built 50 acres of campus with separate hostels, an auditorium, cafeteria, and sports courts — all set against lush greenery

  • Situated in Amaravati, near Vijayawada’s growing IT and textile hubs—perfect for internships and industry collaborations.

  • In just ten years since its first graduating batch, NID Andhra Pradesh has consistently secured placements for around 90% of its students, with an impressive average package of ₹12 LPA—clear evidence of its strong industry reputation.

