Birla Global University holds commencement ceremonies for Commerce and BBA students

Birla Global University (BGU) organised Commencement Day ceremonies for its newly admitted students from the Birla School of Commerce and the Birla School of Management, welcoming students for BCom, MCom, and BBA programmes recently.

On July 23, the Birla School of Commerce formally inducted the BCom (2025–29) and MCom (2025–27) batches. The ceremony featured Jeh Agarwal, CFA, Vice President – Investment Banking, JP Morgan, London, as Chief Guest, and CA Arun Kumar Sabat, FCA, as guest of honour, stated a press release from the institute.

In his welcome address, Prof Pradipta Kumar Sanyal, Dean, School of Commerce, emphasised integrating technology with commerce education, citing Artificial Intelligence (AI), blockchain, and data analytics as key focus areas.

Agarwal encouraged students to become ethical, adaptable leaders in the evolving global financial landscape, stating, “Trust is your most valuable currency.” CA Sabat, drawing from his illustrious career, urged students to uphold values like truth, justice, and righteousness, remarking, “Work with sincerity; the outcomes are taken care of by Lord Jagannath.”

On July 24, the Birla School of Management welcomed its BBA Batch of 2025. The event began with a traditional Saraswati Vandana and featured Dr Prashant Deshpandey, Senior VP – Human Resource (HR), Reliance Retail, as Chief Guest.

Dr Deshpandey advised students to see peers as collaborators, not competitors, and to embrace AI as a transformative force. Dean Prof Parameswar Nayak introduced the school’s values and urged students to embody the "4Cs" — Curiosity, Courage, Communication, and Control of Emotions.

Alumni and current students shared inspiring reflections, while Vice-Chancellor Prof Kulbhushan Balooni, Registrar Prof BK Das stressed holistic development and the importance of interdisciplinary learning.

Together, the two commencement events set a powerful tone for BGU’s new academic year, reaffirming its mission to produce competent, ethical, and globally aware professionals.