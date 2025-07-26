National Institute of Design (NID), Gandhinagar: Courses, placement highlights, unique factors

All that National Institute of Design (NID), Gandhinagar in Gujarat has to offer
NID Gandhinagar
NID Gandhinagar

Another premier design school from the state of Gujarat, the National Institute of Design (NID) Gandhinagar, is especially popular for its hands-on training approach in various design fields. NID Gandhinagar is one of the top choices for design aspirants due to its comprehensive curriculum, faculty expertise and well-equipped campus facilities.

1. Courses offered

  • Undergraduate level: No courses

  • Postgraduate level: A 2.5-year residential Master of Design (MDes) programme in seven specialisations – Apparel Design; Lifestyle Accessory Design; New Media Design; Toy & Game Design; Photography Design; Strategic Design Management; and Transportation & Automobile Design

  • PhD in Design: Full-time PhD is up to 3 years (extendable to 5 years); Part-time PhD can span up to 5 years (extendable to 7 years)

2. Placement highlights 

In the academic year 2023-24, NID Gandhinagar recorded:

  • Highest package of Rs 23 lakh per annum (LPA)

  • Average package of Rs 21.3 LPA

  • Lowest package of Rs 12 LPA

  • Top recruiters: Adobe, Amazon, Apple, BMW, Google, Microsoft

3. Why should you join?

  • Known for its specialised PG curriculum, modern campus, and tailored strengths in select design domains like Toy & Game Design, Transportation & Automobile Design, and Strategic Design Management

  • Global exposure with academic exchange links with 50+ universities worldwide

  • As a Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT)-backed Institute of National Importance, NID Gandhinagar benefits from robust government support, accreditation and attracts top-tier faculty and recruiters alike

  • From rapid-prototyping labs (3D printers, CNC routers) to the Innovation Centre for Natural Fibre, the campus provides industry-grade tools to bring your ideas to life

