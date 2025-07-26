National Institute of Design (NID), Gandhinagar: Courses, placement highlights, unique factors

Another premier design school from the state of Gujarat, the National Institute of Design (NID) Gandhinagar, is especially popular for its hands-on training approach in various design fields. NID Gandhinagar is one of the top choices for design aspirants due to its comprehensive curriculum, faculty expertise and well-equipped campus facilities.
Undergraduate level: No courses
Postgraduate level: A 2.5-year residential Master of Design (MDes) programme in seven specialisations – Apparel Design; Lifestyle Accessory Design; New Media Design; Toy & Game Design; Photography Design; Strategic Design Management; and Transportation & Automobile Design
PhD in Design: Full-time PhD is up to 3 years (extendable to 5 years); Part-time PhD can span up to 5 years (extendable to 7 years)
In the academic year 2023-24, NID Gandhinagar recorded:
Highest package of Rs 23 lakh per annum (LPA)
Average package of Rs 21.3 LPA
Lowest package of Rs 12 LPA
Top recruiters: Adobe, Amazon, Apple, BMW, Google, Microsoft
Known for its specialised PG curriculum, modern campus, and tailored strengths in select design domains like Toy & Game Design, Transportation & Automobile Design, and Strategic Design Management
Global exposure with academic exchange links with 50+ universities worldwide
As a Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT)-backed Institute of National Importance, NID Gandhinagar benefits from robust government support, accreditation and attracts top-tier faculty and recruiters alike
From rapid-prototyping labs (3D printers, CNC routers) to the Innovation Centre for Natural Fibre, the campus provides industry-grade tools to bring your ideas to life