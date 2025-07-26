Here's what you need to know about the National Institute of Design (NID), Bengaluru

The Bengaluru campus of the National Institute of Design (NID) has its own importance — the location in Bengaluru, a major Information Technology (IT) hub, allows students to connect with industry partners and gain practical experience. The institute os also known to put a major focus on internships in developing students' careers. Let us take a closer look at what sets it apart:
Undergraduate level: No courses
Postgraduate level: A 5-semester Master of Design (MDes) programme in five unique specialisations — Design for Retail Experience, Digital Game Design, Information Design, Interaction Design and Universal Design
PhD in Design: Full-time PhD is up to 3 years (extendable to 5 years); Part-time PhD can span up to 5 years (extendable to 7 years)
In the academic year 2023-24, NID Bengaluru recorded:
Highest Package: Rs 35 lakh per annum (LPA)
Average Package: Rs 15 LPA
Lowest Package: Rs 6.5 LPA
Top recruiters: Adobe, Axis Bank, Ashok Leyland, Myntra, Philips, Reliance, etc
As NID’s only dedicated research & development campus, Bengaluru offers advanced postgraduate (MDes) and doctoral programmes in cutting-edge fields
Significant industry exposure boosts placement outcomes and real-world impact
Consistently placed 2nd among top design colleges in India in the 2024 IIRF rankings and included in the top 51–100 band globally for “Art & Design” in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2025
NID Bangalore benefits from a strong faculty of experienced professionals