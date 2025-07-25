Why you should join NID Ahmedabad

If there’s one place that design aspirants across the country dream of getting into, it’s the National Institute of Design (NID), Ahmedabad. This prestigious institute has been shaping creative minds since 1961 and has set a standard for design and creative education in the country. Let us deep dive into what it offers:
Undergraduate level: A four-year-long Bachelor of Design programme in several specialisations including Industrial Design, Communication Design, Textile, Apparel, Lifestyle & Accessory Design and Ceramic & Glass Design.
Postgraduate level: A 2.5-year Master of Design (MDes) programme available in these specialisations: Animation Film Design; Film & Video Communication; Graphic Design; Ceramic & Glass Design; Furniture & Interior Design; Product Design; and Textile Design (Each of the other campuses offers a different set of disciplines.)
PhD in Design: Full-time PhD is up to 3 years (extendable to 5 years); Part-time PhD can span up to 5 years (extendable to 7 years)
In the academic year 2023-24, NID Ahmedabad recorded:
Highest package of Rs 50 lakh per annum (LPA)
Average package of Rs 30.5 LPA
Lowest package of Rs 12 LPA
Top recruiters: Google, Microsoft, Amazon, Hindustan Unilever, Mahindra & Mahindra
Renowned faculty members from design, industry, and academia
One of India’s best design libraries with rare books, thesis archives, and digital resources.
Partnerships with international design schools and participation in global exhibitions and competitions
Strong and influential alumni base working with brands like IKEA, Microsoft, Google, and leading design studios worldwide