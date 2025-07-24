Pune: Dr DY Patil Medical College launches world’s first hybrid ENT Skill Lab

The Dr DY Patil Medical College, Hospital & Research Centre in Pimpri, Pune has inaugurated what it claims is the world’s first hybrid ENT (Ear, Nose, Throat) surgical skill lab that combines microscopic and two-handed endoscopic training.

The new lab, called the EndoPlay Skill Lab, includes the EndoHold system, a US-patented device designed to allow two-handed endoscopic dissection, a significant advancement in ENT surgical training, the institute said in a press release.

The lab opened with a Hybrid Temporal Bone Dissection Workshop, where 20 ENT surgeons and postgraduate students from across India underwent hands-on training. The facility is equipped with cadaveric dissection units and houses over 15 ENT surgical tools and innovations developed by Dr Mubarak Muhamed Khan and his team.

The EndoHold system, central to the lab, allows surgeons to operate endoscopically with both hands free, improving precision in complex ear and skull-base surgeries. Traditionally, endoscopic ENT surgery is performed single-handed, while the other hand holds the endoscope, limiting manoeuvrability.

Dr Mayur Ingale, Head of the Department of ENT at the college, called the facility a “game-changer,” citing the rare opportunity it offers for hybrid training using both microscopic and endoscopic methods in cadaveric settings.

The lab will serve as the dissection venue for the upcoming international ENT conference, SEOCON 2025, scheduled for September 11–14 at the same campus, with participation expected from global surgical faculty.

While several Indian medical institutions have ENT training units, this lab stands out for combining both endoscopic and microscopic platforms in a unified, hands-on learning space. According to college authorities, the goal is to meet international standards in otologic and neuro-otologic surgery education.