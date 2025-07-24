Gujarat National Law University (GNLU), Gandhinagar: Courses, rankings and more

Known for its robust legal education and research programmes, GNLU remains one of the leading NLUs in the country. The university also emphasises practical skills development through internships, moot court competitions, and other extracurricular activities.
The university also boasts a well-equipped campus with modern facilities, including a spacious library, classrooms, and seminar hall
1. BA LLB (Hons) – 5-Year Integrated Law Degree
2. LLM (Master of Laws) – 1-Year programme offering advanced legal studies with specialisations in various fields.
3. MBA in Financial Management and Business Laws – 2-Year Programme designed to equip students with management skills tailored for the legal and financial sectors.
4. Doctoral Programmes emphasising research in legal studies and interdisciplinary areas such as Political Science, Sociology, Criminology, Economics, and English.
The university has MoUs with reputed institutions and organizations worldwide, enhancing global exposure for students and faculty
Hosts several research centers such as the Centre for Sports and Entertainment Law, Centre for Corporate and Competition Law, and Centre for Law and Society
Known for research and teaching in the area of environmental sustainability, with initiatives to reduce energy consumption and promote green living on campus
BA LLB (Hons): 266 seats
LLM: 89 seats
MBA in Financial Management and Business Laws: 30 seats
PhD in Law and Allied Disciplines: 14 seats