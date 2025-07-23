West Bengal National University of Juridical Sciences, Kolkata: Courses, rankings, seats intake

WBNUJS, commonly known as NUJS Kolkata has a strong academic foundation and is particularly known for its stellar performance in national and international moot court competitions. NUJS also stands out for introducing interdisciplinary courses and programs like the MSc in Forensic Science and short-term certificate courses. With its impressive alumni network, it stands out among its fellow NLUs.

1. Courses offered

1. BA/BSc LLB (Hons) – 5-Year Integrated Law Degree

2. LLM – 1-Year programme offering advanced legal studies with specialisations in various fields.

3. MSc in Forensic Science – 2-Year programme designed for professionals seeking expertise in forensic science.

4. Doctoral programmes offering research in legal studies and interdisciplinary areas such as Political Science, Sociology, Criminology, Economics, and English.

2. Rankings and achievements:

  1. Prominent alumni network including former Supreme Court judge Justice Abhay Thipsay and senior advocates in top law firms

  2. One of the few NLUs offering both BA and BSc tracks in its integrated law program. Also known for introducing interdisciplinary courses and programmes like the MSc in Forensic Science and short-term certificate courses

  3. NIRF Ranking 2024: Ranked 4th among law institutions in India

3. Seat intake for 2025-26

  • BA/BSc LLB (Hons): 196 seats 

  • LLM: 102 seats 

  • MSc in Forensic Science: 30 seats 

  • PhD in Law and Allied Disciplines: 11 seats

