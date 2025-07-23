Bengaluru private school receives hoax bomb threat

A private school on Gunjur Main Road in Varthur received a bomb threat via email on Tuesday morning, following which, the school management sent the students home. After a thorough check by the police and dog squad, however, the threat was declared a hoax.

The Varthur police said the school management alerted them around 9.30 am, after receiving an email that claimed explosives were planted on the school premises. The police, along with the dog squad, arrived and conducted a thorough search.

Since no explosive substances were detected, the threat was declared a hoax, and the police stated that the Intelligence Bureau was also notified. An investigation is underway, according to the report by The New Indian Express.

Last Friday, around 40 schools in the city received similar hoax bomb threat emails.

In other news...

The police team rescued three girl students on Tuesday morning, July 22, after they failed to return to their home in Vadamadurai from Dindigul on Monday evening.

According to a police source, three girl students were pursuing Class 11 in Ayyalur Government higher secondary school in Vadamadurai in Dindigul.

On Monday, July 21, the parents of the girls noted that their children had not returned home. Shocked by the absence, they visited the government school and found that the girls didn't attend classes on Monday. The parents lodged a complaint to the Vadamadurai Police Station.

The police informed all police stations in the state about the situation.

Later, a police team from Tiruppur city, informed that they found the girls wandering near the bus stand on Monday midnight. Immediately, a team of police personnel from Vadamadurai moved to Tiruppur city. They rescued the girls and brought them back safely to the Dindigul.

During the preliminary investigation, the girls claimed that their parents scolded them for not studying well. This prompted the girls to flee their homes, as per the report by The New Indian Express.