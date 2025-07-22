NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad: Courses, rankings & achievements, intake

Established in 1998, NALSAR University of Law (National Academy of Legal Studies and Research) has cemented its position as one of India's premier legal institutions. Every year, a significant number of students from both India and abroad aspire to get into this prestigious law school — and for a goof reason. Let us see what it offers:
1. BA, LLB (Hons) — 5-Year Integrated Law Degree with comprehensive legal education and foundational courses in humanities and social sciences.
2. Postgraduate programmes
LLM (Master of Laws) – 1-Year programme offering advanced legal studies with specialisations in various fields.
Master’s in Business Laws (MBL) – 2-Year online programme designed for professionals seeking expertise in business and corporate laws.
3. MBA in Court Management – 2-Year programme focusing on equipping students with management skills tailored for the judicial system.
3. PhD in Law and Allied Disciplines emphasising research in legal studies and interdisciplinary areas such as Political Science, Sociology, Criminology, Economics, and English.
NIRF Ranking 2024: Ranked 3rd among law institutions in India
One of the first NLUs to introduce programs like MBA in Court Management and online Master's in Business Laws, showing its commitment to bridging law with governance and management
A hub for cutting-edge research in law, public policy, gender studies, intellectual property, and constitutional law
BA, LLB (Hons): 132 seats
LLM: 66 seats
MBA in Court Management: 15 seats
PhD in Law and Allied Disciplines: Flexible seat intake based on research proposals and faculty availability